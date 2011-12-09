TOKYO, Dec 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) last month burned 81,000 barrels per day (bpd) more oil than a year earlier and 16.7 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation, Japan's biggest utility said on Friday.

No atomic reactor shut for regular maintenance has been restarted amid heightened pubic safety concerns in the wake of the crisis at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has also led the government to impose stricter assessments on the safety of reactors.

Of its total oil usage of 785,000 kiloliters in November, up 2.45 million barrels from a year earlier, Tepco burned 261,000 kl of crude oil, or 46,000 bpd more than a year earlier, and 524,000 kl of fuel oil, or 35,000 bpd more than a year ago.

The usage of crude oil last month was the highest since August 2010 and that of fuel oil was the highest since August, 2008. LNG usage was the greatest since September this year.

Only two reactors at Tepco's sole online nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in the north are in operation.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in November, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory

type Oct-11 Nov-10 Nov-11 % Oct-11 Nov-10 Nov-11 % change

Fuel oil 475 357 524 46.8 488 284 542 90.8 18

Crude 202 39 261 569.2 116 193 165 -14.5 -96 Total oil 677 396 785 98.2 604 477 707 48.2 -78

LNG 1,652 1,479 1,726 16.7 1,755 1,460 1,787 22.4 61

Coal 339 100 290 190.0 419 75 237 216.0 -53

(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)