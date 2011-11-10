TOKYO, Nov 10 Tokyo Electric Power Co last month used more than five times as much oil than a year earlier and 17.5 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation, Japan's biggest utility said on Thursday.

Only two reactors at its sole online nuclear plant in Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in the north are in operation. Heightened pubic safety concerns after the Fukushima disaster has led the government to impose stricter assessments before reactors can be restarted after routine maintenance.

Following is a table of Tepco's consumption and purchases in October, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes):

Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Invent

ory

type Sep-11 Oct-10 Oct-11 % Sep-11 Oct-10 Oct-11 % change Fuel oil 441 94 475 405.3 459 151 488 223.2 13

Crude 120 26 202 676.9 143 45 116 157.8 -86 Total oil 561 120 677 464.2 602 196 604 208.2 -73

LNG 1,975 1,406 1,652 17.5 2,021 1,507 1,755 16.5 103

Coal 309 142 339 138.7 294 178 419 135.4 80 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)