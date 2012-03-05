Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
(Recasts with details of agreement)
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's Tokyo Gas Co Ltd has signed a deal with Petrovietnam to expand gas supply infrastructure in the southeast Asian nation, a company spokesman said.
A subsidiary of Tokyo Gas will do the front-end engineering design for Vietnam's first LNG terminal with an LNG tank of 100,000 kiloliters near Ho Chi Minh city, planned to start operation in 2015.
Petrovietnam Gas and Vietnam are also looking at building a far bigger LNG terminal near Ho Chi Minh city for operation around 2020, Hiroshi Kishino, a Tokyo Gas general manager, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.