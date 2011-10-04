ASTANA Oct 4 The consortium developing the Karachaganak project expects to reach agreement on ceding a stake to the government of Kazakhstan by the end of this year, a senior BG official said on Tuesday.

"We are in good and cooperative negotiations with the government of Kazakhstan and we expect those to reach a conclusion before the end of this year," Chris Finlayson, executive vice-president and managing director Europe & Central Asia, BG Group, told a news conference.

"In the meantime, we begin to plan for the future development of the field." (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane)