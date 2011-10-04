* BG says expects final agreement with Kazakhstan by year-end

* Sources said earlier shareholders agreed to cede 10 pct in field

* U.S. State Dept warns reputation "could be undermined" (Adds BG, U.S. State Dept comment)

By Raushan Nurshayeva and Robin Paxton

ASTANA, Oct 4 - Kazakhstan will not drop a claim for back taxes from the operators of the Karachaganak project in return for a stake in the lucrative oil and gas field, its oil and gas minister said on Tuesday.

The state's refusal to rescind claims worth potentially $1 billion or more could further stall a long-awaited deal to admit the government to a consortium led by BG Group and ENI ahead of the field's challenging third phase.

"There will be no write-offs of taxes in return for a stake in Karachaganak," Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Kazenergy conference.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has become more assertive over its natural resources in recent years and has sought to revise agreements struck with foreign energy companies when it lacked cash after the Soviet Union's demise.

The government has long expressed a desire to join the international consortium that operates the Karachaganak field in northwest Kazakhstan, which contributes 49 percent of the gas produced by the country and 18 percent of its crude oil.

Talks on its entry are progressing. Chris Finlayson, BG Group's executive vice-president and managing director for Europe and Central Asia, told a news conference he expected an agreement by the end of this year.

"We are in good and cooperative negotiations with the government of Kazakhstan and we expect those to reach a conclusion before the end of this year," he said. "In the meantime, we begin to plan for the future development of the field."

The state's proposed move into Karachaganak echoes its strategy on another major foreign-owned project, the Kashagan oilfield. State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas entered that project in 2005 and later doubled its stake to 16.8 percent.

The government, which says it wants to exercise control over costs for the Phase Three development of Karachaganak, has brought several cases against the operators, accusing them of overstating costs and violating tax and ecological laws.

These have included the preparation of tax claims worth $1.2 billion against KPO relating to the 2005-2008 period, a source told Reuters last October.

Karachaganak Petroleum Operating Group (KPO), the consortium that runs the field, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Three sources told Reuters in June that KPO members had agreed to cede a 10 percent stake to the government in order to end a protracted dispute that has delayed expansion of the field.

One of the sources said that the state would drop all claims against the operators except outstanding tax cases, a line echoed firmly by Mynbayev.

"Taxes should never be written off. This refers to Karachaganak as well," the minister said.

Asked whether final agreement with KPO could be reached by the end of this year, he replied: "I hope so."

HUGE POTENTIAL

BG Group and ENI each own a 32.5 percent stake in the KPO consortium. Their partners are U.S. major Chevron , with 20 percent, and Russia's LUKOIL , with 15 percent.

Finlayson said Karachaganak had trebled production since 1999, overcoming technical challenges including high reservoir pressures and very sour gas with high hydrogen sulphide content, as well as its remote location and severe climate.

"Its potential, even after 20 years of development, remains huge. Only 10 percent of the hydrocarbons initially in place have so far been extracted," he said in a separate address.

"There's a very exciting and very complex challenge ahead of us to continute to realise this great potential," he said. "The key production challenge will be to increase gas-handling capacity as the gas-oil ratio rises in the field."

In a separate address to the conference that made no specific reference to any projects, a U.S. State Department representative said Kazakhstan's good reputation for attracting foreign investment to its resource sector could be undermined by some of its recent actions.

"Kazakhstan has a well-founded reputation for having presented to international oil companies an attractive investment climate," said Daniel Stein, senior adviser to the State Department's special envoy for Eurasian energy.

"Over the past year, however, we have become concerned with certain actions that could undermine Kazakhstan's long-standing commitment to the sanctity of contracts," he said. He did not elaborate.

"While we understand that changing circumstances and other factors may lead to modifications to existing agreements, this should be done through good-faith negotations between the parties to those agreements and not through the use of other measures," he said. (Reporting by Robin Paxton, Raushan Nurshayeva and Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton; Editing by William Hardy)