ASTANA Oct 4 Kazakhstan will not drop its tax claims to the Karachaganak group in return for a stake in the promising gas field, Kazakh Oil and Gas Minister Sauat Mynbayev said on Tuesday.

"Taxes should never be written off, this refers to Karachaganak as well," Mynbayev told reporters on the fringes of international conference Kazenergy. "There will be no write-offs of taxes in return for a stake in Karachaganak." (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane)