UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ASTANA Oct 4 Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas plans to boost its crude output to 33.7 million tonnes by 2020 from this year's expected 22.1 million tonnes, KMG Chief Executive Kairgeldy Kabyldin said on Tuesday.
The company will increase its output to 24.4 million tonnes by 2015, Kabyldin told a news conference. (Reporting Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.