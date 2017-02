ALMATY Oct 20 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGq.L) plans to spend up to $2.5 billion on acquisitions and a further $2 billion to maintain its current oil output in the next two or three years, Chief Executive Askar Balzhanov said on Thursday.

The company will spend another $1 billion on geological exploration over the same period, Balzhanov told a news conference. (Reporting Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)