* KMG EP says has $4 billion of free funds to spare, no
debts
* Expects annual output of over 13 mln T in 2012-13
ALMATY Oct 20 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production (KMG EP) plans to spend up to $2.5 billion
on acquisitions and a further $2 billion to maintain its current
oil output in the next two or three years, Chief Executive Askar
Balzhanov said on Thursday.
The London-listed company (KMGq.L) will spend another $1
billion on geological exploration over the same period,
Balzhanov told a news conference.
"The company currently holds $4 billion of available free
funds," he said. "The company has no debts."
Balzhanov said the planned acquisitions would not include
stakes in the Kashagan offshore oil deposit in the Caspian and
the Karachaganak gas field.
KMG EP's parent company, state-owned KazMunaiGas
already owns a 16.81 percent stake in the North Caspian
Operating Company (NCOC), which aims to start commercial
production by the end of 2012 or early 2013.
The government of Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy
and oil producer, is willing to pay up to $1.1 billion to enter
another international consortium developing the Karachaganak gas
field and settle a protracted ownership dispute. Kazakhstan
seeks a 10-percent stake in Karachaganak.
Both Kashagan and Karachaganak are viewed as major drivers
for the future growth of Kazakh oil output. Kazakh oil output is
officially forecast to rise to 132.1 million tonnes by 2020 from
this year's expected 80.4 million tonnes.
Balzhanov said that KMG EP planned to produce more than 13
million tonnes annually in 2012 and 2013.
The company said this month it expected to lose more than 1
million tonnes of crude output from this year's original 13.5
million-tonne forecast as a result of a protracted strike at
oilfields in western Kazakhstan.
The projected output for the next two years does not include
production of the company's would-be acquisitions, Balzhanov
said.
