* Pipeline delivers into high-demand Chicago market
* Maintenance work slated to extend through late May
NEW YORK May 3 Natural Gas Pipeline Co of
America (NGPL) said in a website posting that planned
maintenance on unit 2 at its natural gas compressor station 812
in Atoka County, Oklahoma, will require a reduction in capacity
effective Friday.
The work began on Thursday and is slated to extend through
May 29.
The posting added that NGPL would schedule some firm
transportation to 100 percent of contract, formerly posted at 66
percent of contract, while a limited amount of secondary
transport may be available for scheduling.
Interruptible, or secondary, typically non-firm customers,
usually pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service
may be disrupted in periods of peak demand.
NGPL said it would update shippers to any changes in the
scheduling percentage and/or proposed work schedule.
In a separate posting the company said a force majeure
outage at its compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska,
reported on Tuesday, would affect some firm and secondary
in-path transportation effective Friday. Secondary out-of-path
transport through the constraint would not be available, but
alternate delivery points were available.
According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc
operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while
Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent.
NGPL's approximately 9,800-mile system is one of the largest
transporters of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago market
and one of the largest in the country, delivering nearly 5
billion cubic feet per day.