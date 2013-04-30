* Pipeline delivers into high-demand Chicago market * Outage duration unknown at this time * Deliveries may be impacted until repairs are completed April 30 Natural Gas Pipeline Co of America (NGPL) on Tuesday declared a force majeure outage at its natural gas compressor station 106 in Gage County, Nebraska, according to its company website. The outage was due to a mechanical failure on one of the units, the posting said. The compressor station is located in segment 11 of the pipeline's Midcontinent zone and the outage requires the company to reduce throughput capacity northbound out of segment 11. "Any gas received south of compressor station 106 for delivery north of compressor station 106, including transport associated with storage injections, will be impacted until repairs are completed. The outage duration is unknown at this time," the posting added. According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan Inc operates and owns a 20 percent interest in NGPL, while Myria Holdings Inc owns 80 percent. NGPL's approximately 9,800-mile system is one of the largest transporters of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago market and one of the largest in the country, delivering nearly 5 billion cubic feet per day.