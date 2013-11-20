NEW YORK Nov 20 Kinder Morgan Inc on
Wednesday lifted a force majeure on its Ruby natural gas
pipeline that ships gas from the Rocky Mountain basin to
consumers in California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest.
Force majeure was declared on Monday at the Robinson Creek
compressor station in Wyoming. While the company was performing
maintenance on one unit, a second unit experienced an electrical
failure, effectively reducing capacity on the system by about
795 million cubic feet per day, the company said on its website.
With repairs and testing completed on the second unit, the
company said it was able to increase capacity to 1,260 mmcfd
beginning intraday with gas day Nov. 20 and for Nov. 21.
The 1.5 billion cubic feet per day Ruby Pipeline, owned and
operated by Kinder Morgan, is a 680-mile, 42 inch diameter line
that extends from Wyoming to Oregon.