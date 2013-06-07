NEW YORK, June 7 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit on Friday declared force majeure due to an outage expected to begin on Tuesday and last two days at its natural gas compressor station 409 B in Edinburg, Texas.

In a website posting, the company said equipment was being mobilized to take the station off line on Tuesday for repairs. The outage could result in potential restrictions on its eastern United States natural gas pipeline system.

Anticipated impact is 125,000 dekatherms per day (125 million cubic feet) to currently scheduled volumes, the posting added.

Further information was not immediately available from the company.

The nearly 14,000-mile (22,500-km) Tennessee Gas pipeline system transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the Northeast, including New York City and Boston.