NEW YORK, June 7 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners'
Tennessee Gas Pipeline unit on Friday declared force
majeure due to an outage expected to begin on Tuesday and last
two days at its natural gas compressor station 409 B in
Edinburg, Texas.
In a website posting, the company said equipment was being
mobilized to take the station off line on Tuesday for repairs.
The outage could result in potential restrictions on its eastern
United States natural gas pipeline system.
Anticipated impact is 125,000 dekatherms per day (125
million cubic feet) to currently scheduled volumes, the posting
added.
Further information was not immediately available from the
company.
The nearly 14,000-mile (22,500-km) Tennessee Gas pipeline
system transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and
parts of Texas to markets in the Northeast, including New York
City and Boston.