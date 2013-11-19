(Fixes day of week in paragraph 1; Reuters Instrument Code in
SEOUL Nov 19 South Korea said on Tuesday it
will hike electricity tariffs and lower consumption taxes on
liquefied natural gas, propane and kerosene as part of its
latest efforts to avert blackouts.
The energy and finance ministries, in a joint statement,
said government-controlled Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO)
will raise electricity prices by an average 5.4
percent starting on Thursday, with industrial users facing the
biggest hike.
The ministries also said they will submit legislation to
parliament seeking to impose a new consumption tax on coal
imports for power stations starting next year. That could
indirectly push up costs of electricity and encourage consumers
to find alternative sources of energy.
The lower taxes on LNG, propane and kerosene are scheduled
to take effect in 2014.
The government hopes higher electricity prices will push
households and industrial consumers to use other energy sources
for daily needs, such as heating or running generators.
