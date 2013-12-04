* Overseas investment by state-owned firms will be cut
* Proportion of spending on exploration to rise
* KNOC to focus on exploration properties, says CEO
By Jane Chung and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 4 South Korea's state-owned energy
firms will focus on exploration as the import-reliant nation
cuts back its total spending on overseas energy and resources
development, a senior energy ministry official said on
Wednesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy rapidly expanded overseas
investments to develop oil and gas reserves between 2008 and
2012, as it grappled with inflation driven by costlier imports.
But the country's new government, which took office in
February, has criticised state-owned firms for running up large
debts and for investing in already producing fields.
"Investment by state-owned energy firms will drop sharply,"
the energy ministry's oil, gas and mineral resources development
division director Ryu Peob-min told Reuters on the sidelines of
a local seminar.
The country's three state firms - Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC), Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Korea Resources
Corp (KORES) - invested $23.2 billion between 2008 and 2012.
Ryu declined to give details of next year's budget
allocation for overseas energy and resources development, saying
it was still under review by parliament.
He said KNOC would spend 88 percent of its overseas
investment budget on exploration and development in 2013-2017,
up from 36 percent in 2007-2012. KOGAS would increase its
spending on exploration to 60 percent from 42 percent, and KORES
to 95 percent from 68 percent.
KNOC's chief executive, Suh Moon-kyu, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the seminar that the company would put all its
efforts into exploration.
"As we already have plenty of secured fields that have
undeveloped regions, we will heavily invest in exploration and
increase the rate of success," Suh said.
South Korea is the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer
and second-largest liquefied natural gas buyer.
KNOC said in October it aimed to raise 3.1 trillion Korean
won ($2.9 billion) by 2017 from local investors, including the
National Pension Service, to help fund its future overseas
acquisitions.
($1 = 1061.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jane Chung and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard
Pullin)