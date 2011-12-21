SEOUL Dec 21 Over 50 state-run and private firms in South Korea, heavily dependent on energy imports, plan to invest a record-high combined $11.8 billion next year to develop oil and gas resources, the ministry of knowledge economy said on Wednesday.

The total investment, almost all of which will be made overseas, would be a 34 percent increase from the estimated $8.8 billion invested this year, the ministry said in a statement.

Three public firms including Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) account for $7.8 billion of the planned investment, the ministry said.

The remainder will come from 49 private firms including SK Innovation, which owns the country's largest crude oil refiner SK Energy, GS Energy and LG International Corp , the statement said. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)