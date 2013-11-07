* Study faulted for not looking at absolute reactor numbers
* Nuclear proportion at 22-29 pct could still mean more
reactors
* More than half of nuclear reactors face life-span expiry
by 2035
By Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung
SEOUL, Nov 7 South Korea should reduce its
reliance on nuclear power as advised by a working group last
month but should clarify how many new reactors will be added in
absolute terms, participants at a public congressional hearing
said on Thursday.
A working group in October recommended that South Korea
reduce nuclear power's share of overall generating capacity, but
participants at the hearing said that might still mean a rise in
the number of reactors as power demand grows.
The study group said nuclear power should be reduced to
between 22 percent and 29 percent of overall capacity by 2035,
compared with a government plan for 41 percent by 2030, due to
safety concerns triggered by its own corruption scandal and
Japan's Fukushima crisis.
"This suggested proportion looks like reduction but if
nuclear capacity is calculated based upon electricity demand
growth, this could mean completing on-going and planned reactors
and adding 12-18 units," Yun Sun-jin, a professor at Seoul
National University, told the hearing.
That will considerably hike the risk from nuclear power
generation, she said.
Asia's fourth-largest economy faces severe power shortages
this winter and next summer due to nuclear plants that have been
shut amid the safety scandal that started late last year.
Authorities have indicted 100 people, including a former top
state utility official, for corruption after the discovery of
the fake safety certificates.
A shift away from nuclear, which generates a third of South
Korea's electricity, could cost tens of billions of dollars a
year by boosting imports of liquefied natural gas, oil or
coal.
The congressional energy committee's first public hearing
ahead of a possible revision of Seoul's energy policy next month
was attended by scores of representatives from the government,
industry, civic group and academic sectors.
Lee Heon-seok, representative of civic group Energy Justice
Actions, said the working group's suggestion should have also
considered that the life-spans of 14 nuclear reactors, more than
half of the country's 23 reactors, will expire by 2035.
Kim Jun-dong, deputy minister of energy & resources policy,
confirmed that a target number of nuclear reactors has yet to be
considered.
South Korea also has to decide at "a high level" if in the
ranges recommended for nuclear power it is possible to reduce
carbon emissions and ensure stable power supply, Kim said.
Of the country's total 23 reactors, six are offline. That
includes three shut since May to replace cables supplied with
fake documents, one awaiting approval for an extension on its
30-year life-span, and another shut for maintenance, according
to Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP). (www.khnp.co.kr)
A sixth reactor closed last week to check welding work
related to the safety of a steam generator.
KHNP, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp
(KEPCO), operates South Korea's nuclear reactors.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last week said
South Korea may struggle to cut its reliance on nuclear power,
as the study group suggested it do, as the country has no
natural resources to meet its huge energy requirements.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)