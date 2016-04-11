(Adds quotes by KNPC, background, changes dateline to KUWAIT
from DOHA)
KUWAIT, April 11 Thousands of workers at
state-owned oil, gas and petrochemical companies in Kuwait will
stage a strike from Sunday in protest at a government plan to
cut some of their benefits and wages, the president of the oil
and gas union said on Monday.
"The union finds itself obliged to take the difficult
decision to escalate with this announcement of a general strike
in all sectors (of oil and gas) starting on Sunday, April 17 at
7 a.m. (0400 GMT)," Saif al-Qahtani, head of the Oil and
Petrochemical Industries Workers Confederation, told a news
conference.
The union did not say how long the strike would last.
Production and exports would not be affected by the strike,
a spokesman for Kuwait's national oil company Kuwait Petroleum
Corp (KNPC), one of five state-owned companies that will be
affected by the strike, said.
"If the strike happens we do have a strategy in place to
deal with this kind of action where extra staff will be used to
run operations" Khaled Al-Asousi, KNPC's Deputy CEO for Support
Services said, adding that some oil facilities might be shut
down temporarily.
Workers fear reduced salaries, benefits and layoffs will be
part of a planned government overhaul of the payroll system in
the public sector.
Strikes are fairly common among public sector workers in
Kuwait - one of the world's richest countries per capita -
unlike in other Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates, where
unions are banned.
The other companies where workers plan to join the strike
are Kuwait Oil Company, Kuwait Oil Tanker company, Equate
Petrochemical Industries Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company.
OPEC-member Kuwait pumps 3 million barrels of crude per day
and has three refineries with a combined capacity of 930,000
bpd.
