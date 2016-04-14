KUWAIT, April 14 Kuwaiti oil workers will go
ahead with a strike starting on Sunday, their union head said,
rejecting an offer from the state oil company to suspend the
implementation of public sector pay reforms.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries
agreed to temporarily freeze a planned government overhaul of
the payroll system and seek a compromise through a joint
committee with the workers union, said the spokesman for
Kuwait's oil sector, Sheikh Talal al-Khaled al-Sabah.
The union head, Saif al-Qahtani, called that "playing with
words".
"The KPC statement is talking about 'freezing' the
decisions, while our demand is to cancel them," Qahtani, head of
the Oil and Petrochemical Industries Workers Confederation,
told Reuters. "The strike is still on and on time."
The union has not said how long the strike, involving
thousands of workers at state-owned oil, gas and petrochemical
companies, would last. Workers fear the payroll overhaul would
reduce salaries and affect other benefits.
Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), a subsidiary of
KPC and one of five state-owned companies that would be
affected, has said there is a contingency strategy to ensure
production and exports would not be affected.
KPC called on the unions to work with it to find a way out
of the dispute, and warned that under Kuwaiti laws it was
illegal to obstruct work in public facilities in areas such as
oil, gas and petrochemicals.
"There is no doubt that the commotion contains a direct and
major threat to the stability of the oil sector which represents
the main economic artery for the country's revenues and is the
source of its wealth and prosperity," the statement said.
It said that anyone inciting a work stoppage risked
"subjecting himself to legal questioning".
Other firms whose workers plan to join the strike include
Kuwait Oil Company, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company, Equate
Petrochemical Industries Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company.
Strikes are relatively common among public sector workers in
Kuwait - one of the world's richest countries per capita -
compared to other Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates,
where unions are banned.
OPEC-member Kuwait pumps three million barrels of crude per
day and has three refineries with a combined capacity of 930,000
bpd.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)