Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
ALGIERS, March 5 Libya has resumed offshore exploration for the first time since the end of Muammar Gaddafi's era, and the work is being carried out at a bloc operated by Italy's Eni, the National Oil Corporation NOC) said on Monday.
"The National Oil Corporation announces the resumption of exploration activity in the maritime area next to Tripoli at bloc MN41 belonging to Italian company Eni," said a statement on the NOC website.
The bloc is about 100 km (62.5 miles) from Tripoli, it said.
NOC said on Feb. 27 it was resuming onshore exploration work.
(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.