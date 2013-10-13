TRIPOLI Oct 13 Libya is currently producing between 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day of oil, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Sunday, as the OPEC member tries to end protests that have shut down oilfields and ports.

Striking workers, militias and political activists have knocked the country's oil production to as low as 200,000 bpd last month. Libya took its first steps towards resuming output from some fields in the west in mid-September after reaching a deal with some protesters, and its oil minister had said on Oct. 2 full output could be restored within days.

In the first production update since then, Zeidan told reporters: "Oil production is now between 600,000, 650,000 and 700,000 bpd."

