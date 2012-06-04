ALGIERS, June 4 Algerian state energy firm
Sonatrach is to resume exploratory drilling in neighbouring
Libya by the end of June after suspending work because of last
year's uprising, an official in Algeria's energy sector said.
Sonatrach has exploration rights in the Ghadames basin, near
the border between the two countries.
Sonatrach's overseas unit will start drilling a fifth well
at block 65, one of two blocks it is exploring in the Ghadames
basin, the energy official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Algerian officials had announced last month that Sonatrach
would return to Libya, but at the time it was not clear how
quickly the company would be able to resume exploration.
Foreign companies are gradually going back to Libya, despite
concerns over security and about the possibility the new
authorities will review contracts signed during the rule of
ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Oil major BP last week announced it would be resuming
exploration work on its concessions in Libya, home to Africa's
largest proven oil reserves.
(Writing By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Anthony Barker)