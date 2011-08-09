UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK Aug 9 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Tuesday said it would continue to produce liquefied natural gas at its Kenai LNG export plant in Alaska and operate into October, but long-term plans to mothball the plant remain unchanged.
Plans to shut the 40-year-old plant came after it failed to sign new supply contracts with its long-standing Japanese buyers, Conoco said previously.
Conoco and partner Marathon Oil (MRO.N) had been granted a export license extension last year, from 2011 to 2013. But with ample supply elsewhere in the Pacific, Kenai's customers saw no need to extend contracts.
The plant continues to operate its one cargo per month schedule, mostly to Japan, after the devastating earthquake there in March spurred demand for the fuel to replace lost nuclear power. (Reporting by Eileen Moustakis and Edward McAllister; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.