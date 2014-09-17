(Changes logistic to logistics in paragraph 1)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Houston-based logistics firm
Buckeye Partners has spent more than $3.5 billion buying
assets since 2010, transforming itself from a quiet regional
pipeline utility into an emerging energy powerhouse.
But the acquisition that may best symbolize its evolution is
one the company didn't tout to investors this summer: a
Washington lobbyist.
After spending most of the past century pumping fuel from
one place to another, the 128-year-old company has become a key
player in the import and export of North American oil, with an
unrivalled network of East Coast and Caribbean fuel depots and
an expanding business loading crude oil from trains to tankers.
On Tuesday it closed an $860 million deal to buy a crude oil
and condensate terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, a big bet on
the future expansion of crude exports from the Gulf Coast. For a
FACTBOX see:
The spending spree has made Buckeye one of a handful of
midstream energy companies whose operations touch nearly every
major oil-policy issue being debated in Washington, from
oil-by-rail transportation to the ban on U.S. crude exports and
the Jones Act shipping law that requires use of costly U.S. oil
tankers to carry American crude to domestic refiners.
In July, Buckeye retained Blank Rome Government Relations to
represent it in the nation's capital, according to a lobbying
registration filed last month. It was the first time records
showed the company employing a lobbying firm.
Buckeye and Blank Rome did not respond to questions.
Once a part of Standard Oil, Buckeye is an unusual entrant
to the growing list of U.S. firms like Pioneer Natural Resources
and Enbridge Energy Partners which have sought a
stronger voice in Washington with the onset of the boom in U.S.
shale oil production that has upended trading patterns and is
forcing a rethink of decades-old energy policies.
"This is a company that relies on fees it charges customers
to use its infrastructure, so you'd think it would be the
customers lobbying government," said Sandy Fielden, a RBN Energy
analyst. "It really shows their growth."
Buckeye now has an arsenal of infrastructure assets for its
growing trading operations to compete in the race to profit from
the U.S. shale boom.
Industry experts say the decision underscores the regulatory
hurdles facing Chief Executive Clark Smith, who has led the
expansion drive since taking over in February 2012, on other
hot-button issues.
Smith intends the firm's newly outfitted terminal in Perth
Amboy, New Jersey, to become a gateway for exporting Canadian
crude by rail, which environmentalists see as a loophole for the
Keystone XL pipeline that they have spent years fighting to
stop. The terminal, which it bought from Chevron, may receive
its first train of crude as soon as this week, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The Canadian crude could then be shipped for blending to
Buckeye's BORCO oil terminal in the Bahamas, which is already
being used to avoid using U.S. tankers to import blended
gasoline, much to the chagrin of a domestic shipping industry
facing growing pressure to ease the Jones Act.
GROWTH
Buckeye has transformed itself into an international
logistics heavyweight with capacity to store 70 million barrels
of oil from New York to Texas and the Caribbean, and access to
pivotal import and export terminals.
Revenue is up ten-fold since 2007 to more than $5 billion
last year. Its share price is catching up with other midstream
giants like Enterprise Product Partners and Plains All
American that were better placed to capitalize on
changing domestic oil flows arising from the shale boom.
"The company has historically been limited to the East Coast
and Mid-West markets, but now they're expanding in Texas and
elsewhere," said one analyst who was not authorized to speak to
the media. "They see something. We'll see if it works."
The acquisitions have also allowed Buckeye to grow beyond
its core business, with revenue from crude oil-related
operations set to hit $100 million this year, from nothing in
2010, it said last month.
Buckeye's trading division has bulked up, hiring a senior
trading and supply executive, William Hollis, in June from oil
giant BP Plc to run the group known as Merchant Services.
It also hired a senior PetroChina trader, Jonathan Novitsky.
Earlier this month, it said it would buy Trafigura AG's
condensate processing plants and a marine terminal
in Corpus Christi, putting itself on the front lines of a major
debate over easing a four decade old U.S. ban on exporting crude
oil from burgeoning shale fields.
The U.S. Commerce Department gave approval earlier this year
to two companies to export condensate, leading many companies,
including Trafigura, to seek similar approval.
BLENDING RULES
Buckeye may also be enlisting the lobbyists to weigh in on
U.S. technical rules on the blending of crude and fuel,
activities that can have a huge impact on what type of oil can
be traded, and how it is shipped.
CEO Smith told analysts in May that he anticipates the
"possibility to complement" exports of Canadian crude with its
aggregation and blending services at BORCO.
The lobbying firm may help Buckeye ensure "they follow the
rules - whatever they really are," said one trader.
Earlier this year U.S. Customs ruled that traders could use
lower-cost foreign ships to export certain blending components
of gasoline to BORCO and ship it back to the United States as a
finished fuel under specific conditions, circumventing the Jones
Act.
Blank Rome, which has a separate law firm with a division
that specializes in maritime law, represented Buckeye in seeking
that ruling, a law firm spokeswoman confirmed.
