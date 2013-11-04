* U.S. LPG exports to rise from 196,000 b/d in 2012 to
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Nov 4 A U.S. energy drilling boom is
revolutionizing the niche market for liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG), bringing down global prices and challenging established
exporters in the Middle East.
The changes are the latest sign of the global impact of a
drilling renaissance in the United States that has already hit
oil and natural gas. And like oil and gas, it is U.S. producers
of LPG who are set to gain most while established exporters may
struggle with new competition in a suddenly altered landscape.
Unconventional oil and gas drilling, including shale gas
extraction from fracking, is controversial because it requires
large amounts of water and chemicals to be pumped at high
pressure into the earth, and some countries such as France and
Bulgaria have banned the technology.
In the United States, however, shale oil and gas has
resulted in a sharp increase in production, turning the country
from a large energy importer into an oil and gas exporter.
In the LPG market, which is mostly known for use of butane
and propane in household devices but increasingly also in
transport, analysts say that North America will vie with the
Middle East as the world's top LPG supply region this year and
in 2014 at average daily production rates of around two million
barrels per day (b/d).
U.S. shipments are expected to bring down global LPG prices
as top Middle Eastern suppliers like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have
to adjust to their new low-priced competitors.
"The stars are aligned for increased U.S. LPG exports to
Asia," U.S. energy researchers ESAI Energy said in a research
note in October.
"Of the anticipated U.S. LPG surplus of nearly 350,000 b/d
by 2015, about 110,000 b/d could reach Asian markets. This
game-changing development will redraw global LPG trade flows and
force Middle Eastern LPG exporters to lower prices," ESAI Energy
said, adding that Saudi contract prices would fall from over $70
a barrel now to $68 per barrel in 2014 and to $65 in 2015.
Although U.S. propane production from shale gas has been
rising for a while, a lack of export infrastructure has kept
most of the output at home, pulling U.S. prices well below
international levels, but high global prices have attracted
investment and U.S. export capacity is now rising fast.
Following Texas-based Enterprise Products, which
anounced early in October that it would build a 6 million barrel
a month LPG export terminal, its local peer Phillips 66
also said last week that it would develop a $1 billion LPG
export terminal at Freeport, Texas, with a capacity of 4.4
million barrels per month.
"We are looking at a rapidly changing energy landscape that
presents excellent opportunities," said Tim Taylor, executive
vice president at Phillips 66.
"There are attractive markets outside of the United States
for products like butane and propane," he added.
U.S. LPG exports averaged around 148,000 b/d in 2011 and
rose to 196,000 b/d last year, while exports were already up to
an average of 280,000 b/d in the first seven months of 2013.
With the U.S. having too much LPG to use itself, its
traditional supplier Canada is also eyeing an export terminal to
serve Asia, adding to future downward price pressure and further
undermining the Middle East's market dominance in this sector.
EUROPE & ASIA COMPETE FOR IMPORTS
Analysts say that the U.S. LPG export boom will be further
aided by the expansion of the Panama Canal, allowing the passage
of so-called very large gas carriers (VLGC) to pass through it
from 2015 and reducing the cost of freight by cutting the
sailing time from the U.S. to Asia by over two weeks.
"A good fundamental outlook (for) the next three years
mainly due to more U.S. exports has led to more interest in
(VLGC) tonnage," Norwegian brokerage Pareto Securities said in a
research note in October.
Although the main focus of U.S. LPG exports will be Asia,
some analysts say that the lower freight rates U.S. exporters
need to pay to ship LPG to Europe will mean that Europe and Asia
will begin to compete for American supplies.
"The high cost of freight to Asian destinations means that
the European arbitrage route is more attractive from a
logistical point of view and this lends support to our view that
U.S. LPG volumes will largely remain within the Atlantic Basin
over the coming years," researchers at JBC Energy said in a
market report.