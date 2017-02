NEW YORK, June 21 Cash diesel in the Midwest Chicago market rose 4.00 cents a gallon on Thursday after BP Plc reported a fire at its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, traders said.

Chicago diesel traded at 1.00/3.00 cents over the July heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange in the afternoon.

BP said the fire was put out within an hour and the refinery was operating normally. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)