NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. and Brent crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday on market views that expected stimulus measures from the United States and Europe would be unlikely to lift their slowing economies.

U.S. September crude dropped to a session low of $88.37 a barrel, down $1.41. In London, September Brent crude slid to a session low of $104.93 a barrel, down $1.27. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)