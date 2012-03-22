* Harbor conventional gasoline up 5.00 cents a gallon

* Chicago distillates up on pipeline leak

* Gulf gasoline see-saws on refinery restart

NEW YORK, March 22 Conventional winter-grade gasoline rose sharply in the New York Harbor market on Thursday as demand outstripped supply, traders said.

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were pegged at either side of 11.00 cents per gallon under the New York Mercantile Exchange's April RBOB futures contract, up nearly 5.00 cents from Wednesday's settlement.

Harbor RBOB gasoline dipped, however, as buyers wrapped up March trading. RBOB gasoline for prompt and any-March delivery shed a penny a gallon at 18.00/17.50 cents under futures.

Meanwhile, harbor distillate buyers stepped up as outright prices tumbled on the futures market, traders added.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March ultra-low sulfur diesel were called 0.50 cent higher at either side of 7.50 cents over.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

In the Midwest cash markets, Chicago diesel rose about 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents under April heating oil futures following the shutdown of Magellan Midstream Partners' pipeline in following a leak near Chicago.

Magellan said the pipeline's shutdown will not affect supply at local terminals.

Chicago gasoline fell back 3.50 cents a gallon to 9.00 cents under April RBOB gasoline futures as sellers brought new supply into the market, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials see-sawed on Thursday as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit reached planned rates at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Early Thursday, M2 gasoline climbed a quarter cent to trade at 13.50 cents under the April RBOB futures contract on the NYMEX, but later fell back to 14.00 cents under, down a quarter cent from Tuesday's levels.

The unit finished restarting on Wednesday after bad weather had caused an overnight shutdown.

Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon to trade at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50 and 4.75 cents over the April heating oil screen on export demand, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 18 M2 gasoline was seen done at 13.50 and 14.00 cents under April RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 0.75 cent, trading at 4.25, 4.35, 4.50 and 4.75 cents over the April heating oil screen.

Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel held steady at 1.50/2.50 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 18 was flat at 3.75/3.25 cents under

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were talked at 11.25/10.75 cents under, up 5.00 cents.

Prompt and any-March F4 RBOB were pegged at 18.00/17.50 cents under, down 1.00 cent.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25/0.75 cents over May RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were called 7.25/7.75 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were talked at 6.25/6.75 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

Prompt and any-March kerosene were pegged at 11.25/11.75 cents over, up 1.25 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 3 gasoline fell 3.50 cents a gallon and was seen at 9.00 cents under.

Cycle 3 ULSD rose 2.00 cent a gallon to 12.50/11.50 cents under April heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 18.50/17.50 cents under and Group ULSD fell a half cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)