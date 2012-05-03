* Gulf Coast gasoline down 2.00 cents/gallon

* Gulf jet fuel down 0.50 cent a gallon

* Harbor jet fuel also 0.50 cent per gallon lower

* Chicago ULSD dips by 4.00 cents per gallon (Updates with end-day price moves)

NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. Gulf Coast conventional gasoline differentials slipped 2.00 cents a gallon on Thursday as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Gulf Coast gasoline traded at 20.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Meanwhile, A2 CBOB differentials climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to 21.00 cents under June futures due to robust demand. Demand for A-grade gasoline has surged recently while M-grade gasoline trade became sluggish because the former's formulation for blending with 10 percent ethanol meets increased Renewable Fuel Standard requirements, traders said.

In distillate trade, Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 6.00 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling.

Weak demand led jet fuel differentials lower in the New York Harbor market, with prompt and any-May barrels trading a half cent a gallon lower at 13.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June heating oil futures contract.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 12.50 cents over earlier in the day, but the cash market recovered by half a cent as heating oil futures prices moved lower.

Prompt Harbor ultra-low-sulfur diesel slid by 0.50 cent a gallon to 7.25/7.75 cents over, while any-May barrels were called 7.50/8.00 cents over, down a quarter cent on the day.

In the gasoline market, prompt F2 RBOB edged lower, under continuing pressure from imports and new refining capacity coming onstream in the Gulf Coast, traders said.

Prompt F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.00/4.00 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB futures market, down a half cent, although few trades were reported done.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline fell a cent a gallon at 9.50 cents under, reversing direction after an earlier trade at 8.00 cents under on concerns Colonial Pipeline Cycle 21 barrels were no longer available.

In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low-sulfur diesel came under pressure as a major refinery brought barrels into the market, traders said.

Chicago ULSD traded at 4.00 cents under June heating oil futures, down one cent.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 26 JUN RBOB -20.25 -19.75 -2.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 26 JUN HO 3.50 4.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 26 JUN HO 5.50 6.50 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -9.75 -9.25 -1.00

Any-Month JUN RBOB -9.75 -9.25 -1.50 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 3.00 4.00 -0.50

Any-Month JUN RBOB 0.50 1.00 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 7.25 7.75 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 7.50 8.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 12.75 13.25 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 12.75 13.25 -0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUN RBOB -15.00 -11.00 -- Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUN HO -7.00 -6.00 -3.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -15.25 -14.75 0.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)