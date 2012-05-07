(Updates market comments, prices.)

* Refinery issues also boost Harbor gasoline

* Chicago gasoline tumbles on cycle change

* Gulf Coast gasoline mixed despite refinery problems

NEW YORK, May 7 Strong regional demand for gasoline, along with some minor refinery problems, lifted the New York Harbor gasoline markets on Monday as traders prepared for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial beginning of summer driving season.

Hess Energy said the fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrels-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery was operational following a bout of flaring due to a compressor problem in the unit.

PBF Energy said in a filing with state regulators that while conducting planned maintenance this week, the company would be flaring at its 182,000 bpd Delaware City, Delaware, refinery all week.

Both of these refinery incidents, while minor, underscored the tightness in the Harbor gasoline market. All gasoline grades were higher Monday at midday following a late Friday rally, traders said.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 9.00/8.50 cents per gallon under the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract, up 0.75 cent.

Any-May M2 material was pegged at either side of 10.75 cents under, also up 0.75 cent.

Prompt F2 RBOB was called 4.50/5.00 cents over, up 1.25 cents, while any-May product was talked at 1.25/1.75 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Chicago CBOB gasoline fell 6.50 cents as a new cycle started trading and the market corrected a late-Friday rally that was fueled by thin liquidity.

Chicago CBOB gasoline was talked at 17.00/16.00 cents under, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets appeared to shrug off a power blip over the weekend in Texas City, Texas, that affected some refineries, but M2 conventional gasoline showed a late-day boost, traders said.

M2 gasoline fell slightly earlier in the day to 19.25 cents under, but reversed course by day's end to finish up by half a penny at 18.50 cents under.

Gulf Coast A2 CBOB slipped by half a penny to 21.50 cents, traders said.

The Saturday blip caused Marathon Petroleum Corp to shut down its 76,000 bpd Texas City refinery, but on Monday a spokesman said the plant was restarted after power was restored.

Valero Energy Corp said the blip had no material impact on production at its nearby 225,000 bpd Texas City plant.

Gulf Coast ULSD slid 0.75 cent by day's end as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said, while heating oil differentials climbed by 0.25 cent to 1.50 cents under.

Chicago cash ULSD tumbled by 5.00 cents to 12.00/10.00 cents under, traders said.

Harbor distillate trade was dominated by sellers, traders said, and differentials weakened as a result.

Prompt and any-May jet fuel were talked at 10.75/11.25 cents over the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract, down 0.50 cent, with deals done at 11.00 cents over.

Prompt and any-May ULSD were pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 27 JUN RBOB -18.75 -18.25 0.50 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 26 JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 27 JUN HO 5.50 6.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 27 JUN HO -1.75 -1.25 0.25

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -9.00 -8.50 0.75

Any-Month JUN RBOB -11.00 -10.50 0.75 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 4.50 5.00 1.25

Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.25 1.75 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -0.25

Any-Month JUN HO 6.75 7.25 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.25

Any-Month JUN HO -1.00 -0.50 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 10.75 11.25 -0.50

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago gasoline RU-DIFF-M JUN RBOB -17.00 -16.00 -6.50 Chicago ULSD ULSD-DIFF JUN HO -12.00 -10.00 -5.00

MC Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -12.50 -12.00 2.00 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.00 2.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)