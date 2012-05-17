* Gulf M2 gasoline down 2.25 cents/gallon

* Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up 2.00 cents/gallon

* Group Three gasoline at highest level since early March

NEW YORK, May 17 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials slipped on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gains as the latest five-day lifting cycles for both M2 and A2 gasoline scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Thursday, traders said.

M2 conventional gasoline fell 2.25 cents per gallon to 15.25 cents under June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while A2 gasoline fell by 3.25 cents to 18.00 cents under, traders said.

Both showed late-day gains on Wednesday on short covering and refinery issues, one of which involved a small flash fire at Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrels-per-day Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery that the company said had no impact on production.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped by half a cent per gallon to 5.00 cents over NYMEX June heating oil futures, also on pipeline scheduling, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, strong buying interest emerged for prompt F2 RBOB gasoline, sending the cash market differential 2.00 cents per gallon higher, traders said.

Prompt F2 RBOB was called 7.25/7.75 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract.

"It's a classic short squeeze. Somebody needs those barrels by the 21st and it looks like they'll have to pay up for them," said a veteran Harbor trader.

Any-May F2 RBOB edged up a quarter cent to 2.25/2.75 cents over.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline headed in the opposite direction, losing a cent on the day, called at 5.75/5.25 cents under. Any-May M2 material was pegged at 7.75/7.25 cents under, also down a penny

Diminished inventories of heating oil in the U.S. Northeast and modestly stronger demand lifted the differential for this commodity by a quarter cent to a slight discount to the June NYMEX heating oil futures contract, traders said.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials continued to rally supported by supply outages, up 0.75 cents a gallon by midday to 7.50/7.00 cents under futures, the highest level since early March.

For more refinery news, please go to

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -15.50 -15.00 -2.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUN HO 2.50 3.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 29 JUN HO 4.50 5.50 -0.50 Heating oil Cycle 30 JUN HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -5.75 -5.25 -1.00

Any-Month JUN RBOB -7.75 -7.25 -1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 7.25 7.75 2.00

Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.25 2.75 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.50 7.00 -0.25

Any-Month JUN HO 6.50 7.00 -0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.50 0.00 0.25

Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 10.25 10.75 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 10.25 10.75 -0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 3 JUN RBOB -3.00 -1.00 -1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 JUN HO 1.50 2.00 0.25 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -7.50 -7.00 0.75 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.25 2.50 -0.50 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)