* Chicago CBOB market falls by 2.50 cents

* Group Three gasoline firms by 1.50 cents

* Gulf Coast CBOB sheds 1.00 cent in limited trade

* Harbor ULSD strengthens on export demand

NEW YORK, May 25 Chicago CBOB weakened on Friday, shrugging off news of a strike by hourly workers at Husky Energy's 155,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lima, Ohio. The plant remained in production with managers handling its operations.

Chicago Cycle 1 CBOB was seen at 6.00/3.00 cents per gallon under the July RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from 3.00/1.00 cents under on Thursday.

Chicago Cycle 1 ultra-low sulfur diesel widened to 5.00/3.00 cents under the July heating oil futures contract on NYMEX, from 4.50/3.50 cents under on Thursday, holding at its lowest level in two weeks.

Group Three gasoline, meanwhile, extended its gains on Friday, having reversed its dips in sympathy with declines in Chicago and Gulf Coast gasoline markets, traders said.

Group Three gasoline rose by 1.50 cents to 8.00 cents under the June RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, adding to Thursday's 2.50-cent gain.

On the Gulf Coast, A2 CBOB fell a penny to 16.50 cents under July RBOB futures as deals waned ahead of the long U.S. Memorial Day holiday, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline gained half a cent early in the day, then fell back to Thursday's level of 13.00 cents under.

Gulf jet fuel showed a slight gain of a quarter cent to 4.50 cents over NYMEX July heating oil, while other distillate markets were steady.

The New York Harbor ULSD market was lifted by export demand as the arbitrage window with Europe re-opened and buyers began to assemble cargoes to ship across the Atlantic, traders said.

Prompt and any-May ULSD rose by 0.50 cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over the June heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.

The strength of the ULSD market did not carry over to the rest of the distillate complex in the region, as heating oil was steady at either side of flat to the screen and jet fuel fell a half cent in quiet trading.

The Harbor gasoline market saw sellers actively chasing buyers lower, with prompt F2 RBOB tumbling by 1.50 cents to 1.00/1.50 cents over the NYMEX June RBOB futures contract.

Any-May F2 RBOB also was pegged at 1.00/1.50 cents over, but its was down only a quarter cent.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was done at 4.00 and 4.10 cents over July RBOB futures.

Harbor prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were unchanged at either side of 8.50 cents under.

Prompt and any-May low-RVP CBOB were talked at either side of 8.00 cents under, up about a quarter cent in limited trade.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -13.75 -13.25 -0.50 gasoline 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUL HO 1.75 2.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 31 JUL HO 4.00 5.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 32 JUL HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional Prompt JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00 gasoline

Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 1.00 1.50 -1.50

Any-Month JUN RBOB 1.00 1.50 -0.25 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 6.00 7.00 0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.00 10.00 -0.50

Any-Month JUN HO 9.00 10.00 -0.50

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB -6.00 -3.00 -2.50

Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO -5.00 -3.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.50 1.50 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.00 0.50

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)