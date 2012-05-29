(Updates markets comments and prices)

* Group Three gasoline firm on spot shortages

* Harbor jet fuel up on airline buying

* Gulf Coast gasoline rises on summer demand

NEW YORK, May 29 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 4.00 cents a gallon to trade at flat to the New York Mercantile Exchange's July heating oil futures contract as strong demand pulled the differential higher, traders said on Tuesday.

ULSD at the end of Buckeye Partners' pipeline in East Chicago, Indiana, traded as high as 8.00 cents over in the morning, said a Midwest trader.

Chicago gasoline, meanwhile, rose half a cent to 4.50/3.50 cents under July RBOB gasoline futures on NYMEX.

Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cents to 7.50/7.00 cents under the June NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract on regional spot outages, traders said.

The New York Harbor jet fuel market surged on end-of-the-month airline buying, traders said, as buyers covered their needs at bargain differentials.

Prompt and any-May jet fuel were pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over the NYMEX June heating oil futures contract, up 0.75 cent on the day.

Other Harbor distillate markets were steady, with barrels pegged within established ranges.

At least three cargoes of Europe-bound ULSD were on offer, while a cargo of high-sulfur heating oil heard on offer into Latin America.

In Harbor gasoline trade, prompt and any-May F2 RBOB were pegged 0.75 cent weaker at 0.50/1.00 cent over the June RBOB futures contract.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over the July RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, up a half cent from Friday's settlement.

Prompt and any-May M2 conventional gasoline were steady at 8.75/8.25 cents under, while any-June M2 conventional gasoline was called 10.50/10.00 cents under July RBOB futures.

Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline rallied in afternoon trading, up 4.00 cents in a single trade at 9.25 cents under, as the latest five-day cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline and demand picked up at the start of peak summer driving season.

Gulf Coast jet fuel, also scheduling to move on the pipeline, fell a quarter cent to 4.50/4.00 cents over, traders said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline* Cycle 28 JUN RBOB -9.50 -9.00 4.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 28 JUL HO 1.75 2.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 31 JUL HO 4.50 5.00 0.25 Heating oil Cycle 32 JUL HO -1.75 -1.25 -0.25

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -8.75 -8.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -10.50 -10.00 -0.50 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 0.50 1.00 -0.75

Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.50 4.00 -0.50 ULSD Prompt JUN HO 6.25 6.75 0.00

Any-Month JUN HO 6.25 6.75 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUN HO 9.50 10.50 0.75

Any-Month JUN HO 9.50 10.50 0.75

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB -4.50 -3.50 0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO -1.00 1.00 4.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -7.50 -7.00 0.75 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.50 3.00 -0.25

