HOUSTON, May 30 Prompt gasoline markets in the New York Harbor climbed on Wednesday on news that bankrupt European refiner Petroplus had failed to find a buyer for its 108,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Coryton refinery in Britain.

Petroplus, once Europe's largest independent refinery, failed last December. Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has been running the plant since then.

Prompt May F2 RBOB rose a quarter cent per gallon to 0.75/1.25 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's June RBOB futures contract. Prompt May high-RVP CBOB was seen done at 8.00 and 7.50 cents under, up 1.00 cent, while low-RVP CBOB changed hands at 1.00 cent over, up 3.00 cents.

Prompt May M2 conventional gasoline gained 1.50 cents to either side of 7.00 cents under. Blenders use M2 material to make CBOB.

A barge load of F2 RBOB loading by June 10 was seen done at 7.00 cents over.

Any-June F2 RBOB was pegged 3.00 cents stronger at 5.50/6.00 cents over the July RBOB futures contract, while any-June M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 9.50/9.00 cents under, up 1.00 cent.

In Harbor distillate trade, export talk bolstered ultra-low-sulfur diesel differentials by a quarter cent per gallon to 6.50/7.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures, with marketers assembling at least two ULSD Europe-bound cargoes, traders said. A couple of deals were seen done at 6.75 cents over.

Any-June heating oil was called either side of flat to the screen as trading commenced in the new spot month.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials fell 2.25 cents a gallon to 10.00/9.00 cents under the June RBOB gasoline futures contract, reversing Tuesday's rally as the discount of the NYMEX July futures contract against its June counterpart rose to 8.25 cents a gallon at midday, traders said.

The Group Three market will switch to trading against the July futures contract on Friday. The spread between the two contracts has risen by about 3.00 cents since Thursday.

"It's just trying to digest moves in the RBOB spread," a Midwest trader said of Wednesday's decline.

Talk of supply outages in the region had pushed Group Three gasoline differentials up by 4.75 cents in the last three trading days.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials fell as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle, partly reversing Tuesday's late-day spikes as the previous cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Conventional M2 gasoline slipped 2.25 cents per gallon to 12.25 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB fell 3.00 cents to 13.25/12.75 cents under, traders said.

Gulf ULSD differentials climbed 1.00 cent per gallon to 3.00 cents over NYMEX July heating oil futures as its latest cycle scheduled on the Colonial, traders said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 32 JUL RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -3.00 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 31 JUL HO 2.75 3.25 1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 32 JUL HO 4.00 5.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 32 JUL HO -1.75 -1.25 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUN RBOB -7.50 -6.50 +1.50

Any-Month JUL RBOB -9.50 -9.00 +1.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUN RBOB 0.75 1.25 +0.25

Any-Month JUL RBOB 5.50 6.00 +3.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 6.50 7.00 +0.25

Any-Month JUL HO 6.50 7.00 +0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUN HO -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 9.75 10.25 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB -5.00 -3.00 0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO -1.00 1.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline JUN RBOB -10.00 -9.00 -2.25 Group Three ULSD JUN HO 2.75 3.25 0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)