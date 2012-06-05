* Group Three gasoline at highest level since Sep. 2011

* Gulf gasoline pares gains a day after refinery issue

* Harbor distillates trading slightly higher

NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. Midwest Group Three gasoline rallied on Tuesday, tracing Chicago's gains and adding to Monday's 4.75-cent uptick, and traded at 8.00/9.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the highest level since September 2011 and 3.00 cents higher than Monday's levels.

Increased buying in the Group Three market was fueled by shortages in the Chicago market following the shutdown of a crude distillation unit at BP Plc.'s 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery. Regional supply constraints stoked the gasoline market's gains, traders said.

No restart date has been determined for the Whiting refinery unit restart, sources told Reuters.

Chicago CBOB gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 19.00 cents over futures.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials weakened on Tuesday, paring some of Monday's gains on news that Motiva Enterprises had stopped operating a newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its expanded 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Conventional M2 gasoline slipped a quarter cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 10.00/9.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX. Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell by 0.75 cent per gallon to 11.25/10.75 cents under, traders said.

Gulf ULSD differentials held steady with multiple deals seen done within Monday's range of 3.50/4.00 cents under as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

In the New York Harbor, F2 RBOB gasoline rose 1.75 cents a gallon to 10.00 cents over futures.

Harbor distillates were seen broadly higher, with ultra-low sulfur diesel up a half cent to 7.50 cents over futures. Jet fuel rose a quarter cent to 9.25/9.75 cents over.

For more refinery news, please go to

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 33 JUL RBOB -10.00 -9.50 -0.25 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 32 JUL HO 3.50 4.00 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 33 JUL HO 5.00 6.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 33 JUL HO -1.50 -1.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB 0.00 2.00 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 -0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 9.75 10.25 1.75

Any-Month JUL RBOB 1.50 2.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.50

Any-Month JUL HO 7.00 8.00 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.25

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.25

Any-Month JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.25 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 JUL RBOB 18.00 20.00 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 JUL HO 17.00 19.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 8.00 9.00 3.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 3.75 4.25 0.25

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)