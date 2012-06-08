* Chicago-area refinery outage further boosts gasoline

* Gulf gasoline trading lower on new cycle

* Harbor gasoline up slightly in thin trade

HOUSTON, June 8 Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials extended gains on Friday on reports of an ongoing outage at Exxon Mobil Corp's 238,600 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Joliet, Illinois, traders said.

CBOB climbed 6.00 cents per gallon to 30.00/35.00 cents over July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. CBOB on the Wolverine pipeline traded as high as 35.00 cents a gallon over futures, up 7.50 cents on top of its 9.50-cent rally on Thursday.

Group Three gasoline differentials rose by a more modest 1.75 cents a gallon to 9.25 cents over after Magellan Midstream Partners said N-grade gasoline inventories were low in the central and northern tiers of its Midwest pipeline system.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets retreated from Thursday's gains on pipeline scheduling as traders focused on new five-day lifting cycles.

Conventional M2 gasoline differentials traded 3.00 cents per gallon lower at 11.00 cents under June RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen 1.50 cents lower at 13.00 cents under, traders said.

Gasoline differentials had shown gains earlier this week on news that Motiva Enterprises had stopped operating a newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its 600,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

On Friday the unit remained out of production as workers tried to find a leak that had interfered with its operation, but Gulf gasoline and distillate markets shrugged off the outage with distillates flat to lower.

In the New York Harbor market, F2 RBOB gasoline differentials rose slightly from levels seen on Thursday on thin liquidity in the market ahead of the weekend, traders said.

F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery early next week rose about 0.75 cent per gallon to 9.75 cents over the July RBOB futures.

Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell back half a cent per gallon to 7.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures in similarly thin trade.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 34 JUL RBOB -11.25 -10.75 -3.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 33 JUL HO 2.75 3.25 -0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 34 JUL HO 4.00 5.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 34 JUL HO -1.50 1.00 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 9.50 10.00 0.75

Any-Month JUL RBOB 2.50 3.00 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 6.50 7.50 -0.50

Any-Month JUL HO 6.50 7.50 -0.50 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 8.00 10.00 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.00

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 30.00 35.00 6.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 18.00 21.00 -0.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 9.00 9.50 1.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 5.75 6.25 0.75

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)