* Gulf gasoline gains on Motiva CDU outage

* Continued Midwest refinery outages lift Chicago gas

* Harbor gasoline retreats despite NYMEX RBOB support

HOUSTON, June 11 U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline differentials jumped Monday on news that Motiva Enterprises' new crude distillation unit at the largest refinery in the United States could be down for as long as five months for repairs, traders said.

Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters that the unit at the 600,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Arthur, Texas would be down for at least two months, but could be offline for as many as five. The unit began operating in April. Motiva shut it last week to repair a leaking valve, but "major issues" surfaced with two failed restart attempts over the weekend, the sources said.

Differentials for Gulf Coast A2 CBOB gasoline formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol surged by 5.25 cents per gallon to 12.25 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 3.75 cents to 9.25 cents under, traders said.

Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained a penny per gallon to 3.40 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.

Motiva, a 50/50 joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco , just commissioned the CDU last month, the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion that pushed capacity to 600,000 bpd from 285,000 bpd. That increase meant Motiva eclipsed Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas refinery as the nation's largest.

In the Midwest, Chicago CBOB gasoline rose 2.00 cents a gallon to a bid-offer spread of 32.00/38.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline futures on continued outages at regional refineries.

Exxon reported a unit upset at its 238,600 bpd refinery in Joliet, Illinois, according to a regulatory filing.

Marathon Petroleum Corp also has ongoing planned work maintenance at its 206,000 bpd Robinson, Illinois plant, and Citgo Petroleum has not fully restarted units at its 167,000 bpd refinery in Lemont, Illinois.

Group Three gasoline also gained 0.75 cent a gallon to 9.50/10.25 cents over futures on regional outages and support from the Chicago CBOB gasoline rally.

In the New York Harbor, F2 RBOB gasoline started the day stronger but later retreated, ignoring support for NYMEX RBOB and heating oil on the Motiva CDU outage.

F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery started at 11.00 cents a gallon over the July NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract, but was later offered at 10.00 cents over, a quarter cent higher late-Friday levels.

Any F2 RBOB similarly rose a quarter cent and was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, traders added.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 33 JUL RBOB -9.50 -9.00 3.75 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 32 JUL HO 3.25 3.75 1.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 33 JUL HO 3.75 4.75 -0.25 Heating oil Cycle 33 JUL HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 9.75 10.25 0.25

Any-Month JUL RBOB 2.75 3.25 0.25 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 7.00 7.50 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 7.00 7.50 0.25 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 8.00 9.00 -0.50

Any-Month JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 32.00 38.00 2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 17.00 20.00 -1.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 9.50 10.25 0.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 5.75 6.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)