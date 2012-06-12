* Group Three gasoline gains on shortages at terminals

* Chicago gasoline falls on refinery restart

* Gulf Coast gasoline extends gains

HOUSTON, June 12 Group Three gasoline differentials on Tuesday reached their highest levels since September 2011 on shortages at terminals in the Midwest region and rallies in neighboring Chicago and Gulf Coast physical markets that pulled supplies away, traders said.

Group Three gasoline rose 3.75 cents per gallon to 17.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Magellan Midstream Partners, the leading pipeline owner in the market, said terminals in central and northern tiers of its Midwest system remain short of N-grade conventional gasoline and allocations have been in place since Friday.

"We have not received adequate supplies of N grade to meet demand at our terminals," Magellan's spokesman Bruce Heine said.

Traders also said shipments to the Chicago market, where differentials have been higher on refinery outages, further buoyed the rally.

Meanwhile, Chicago CBOB gasoline futures fell 2.00 cents a gallon to a bid-offer spread of 34.00/38.00 cents over July RBOB futures on news late Monday that BP Plc restarted a 75,000 bpd crude distillation unit at its Whiting, Indiana plant, the largest in the Midwest.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was similarly lower, down 1.50 cents a gallon to 17.00 cents over July heating oil futures.

On the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, gasoline differentials extended Monday's gains on the combination of pipeline scheduling and the unexpected outage of a new crude unit at the newly minted largest refinery in the United States, traders said.

Gulf Coast A2 CBOB climbed a penny per gallon 11.50 cents under July RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, bringing the week's gains to 6.00 cents per gallon.

Conventional M2 gasoline differentials rose by 1.50 cents per gallon on Tuesday to 8.00 cents under for a total gain of 5.00 cents so far this week.

Monday's gains followed news that Motiva Enterprises' newly commissioned crude distillation unit at its 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, could be shut for two to five months for repairs having sustained startup problems.

The new CDU was the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion launched in 2007 that wrapped up earlier this year. CEOs of Motiva's 50/50 partners -- Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco -- attended an elaborate ceremony adjacent to the refinery on May 31 to highlight the project.

The expansion more than doubled the plant's capacity, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas refinery as the nation's largest.

Traders said the outage could still have some influence on Tuesday's more muted gains in gasoline differentials, but the boost also stemmed from their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline as well.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline * Cycle 34 JUL RBOB -8.25 -7.75 1.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 34 JUL HO 3.25 3.75 0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 34 JUL HO 3.75 4.75 0.00 Heating oil * Cycle 34 JUL HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB 1.00 1.50 0.25

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 9.75 10.25 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 7.50 8.50 0.75

Any-Month JUL HO 7.00 7.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.10 0.50 0.25

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 8.00 9.00 -0.50

Any-Month JUL HO 9.25 9.75 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 34.00 38.00 -2.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 16.00 18.00 -1.50 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 16.00 18.00 3.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 6.65 7.00 0.75 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)