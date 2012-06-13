* Chicago CBOB gasoline down 16 cents/gallon

* Group Three gasoline stronger on local outages

* New York Harbor distillates up on stock drawdown

NEW YORK, June 13 Chicago CBOB gasoline fell sharply on Wednesday on strong selling that followed the restart of units at regional refineries and weekly government data that showed waning demand.

Cash CBOB gasoline in Chicago fell 16.00 cents a gallon to 16.00/18.00 cents over July RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

Two major refiners have reported the restart of units at their plants. Citgo Petroleum said on Tuesday it completed turnaround work at its 167,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois. The company had shut units at the refinery for planned maintenance at the end of April.

BP Plc. also restarted a crude distillation unit at its 405,000-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, over the weekend. It had shut the unit for repairs on June 1.

Also pushing differentials lower, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Midwest gasoline stocks fell 22,000 barrels last week, which pointed to weak demand during the summer driving season when gasoline use usually peaks.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel also fell, down 2.00 cents a gallon to 14.00/17.00 cents over July heating oil futures.

Meanwhile, gasoline in the Midwest Group Three market rose 4.00 cents a gallon to 20.50/21.50 cents over futures as allocations continued at Magellan Midstream Partners' terminals due to a shortage of N-grade gasoline.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials retreated a day after the previous cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, but still held earlier gains on the outage of a new crude unit at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas -- the nation's largest.

A2 CBOB on Wednesday fell 1.25 cents per gallon to 12.00 cents under July RBOB futures on the NYMEX, near levels reached on Monday when news that the Motiva outage could last two to five months pushed differentials up 5.00 cents.

Conventional M2 gasoline fell a penny per gallon on Wednesday to 9.00 cents under, also near levels reached on Monday with a gain of 3.75 cents per gallon on the Motiva news.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials were talked 2.25 cents per gallon higher to 6.00/7.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on pipeline scheduling, but no deals were seen done, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 0.75 cents a gallon to 8.75 cents over July futures in early trading after EIA data showed the region had the largest drop in distillate inventories last week.

East Coast distillate stocks fell by 797,000 barrels to 68 million barrels in the week to June 8, the government data showed, leading the 63,000-barrel drop in total U.S. distillate stocks. Midwest stocks declined by 618,000 barrels while Gulf Coast inventories gained 1.3 million barrels, the EIA said.

In other government data, U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.72 million barrels to 201.8 million barrels, driven by declines in the Gulf Coast and East Coast regions that overrode a gain on the West Coast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday in its weekly inventory data release.

Gulf Coast stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels and East Coast inventories slipped 1 million barrels, overriding a gain of 1.18 million barrels on the West Coast. Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 22,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. refinery utilization gained 1 percentage point to 92 percent last week, its highest rate in nearly five years.

Among markets east of the Rockies, utilization in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions each rose by one percentage point to 84.1 percent and 93.8 percent, respectively. Midwest utilization gained 0.9 percentage points to 93.6 percent.

For more refinery news, please go to

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 35 JUL RBOB -9.25 -8.75 -1.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 34 JUL HO 4.00 4.50 0.25 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 34 JUL HO 6.00 7.00 2.25 Heating oil Cycle 35 JUL HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB 1.00 1.50 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 10.00 11.00 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 8.50 9.00 0.75

Any-Month JUL HO 8.50 9.00 1.50 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 0.50 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 8.50 9.50 0.50

Any-Month JUL HO 8.50 9.50 -0.50 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 16.00 18.00 -16.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 14.00 17.00 -2.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 20.50 21.50 4.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 6.50 7.00 0.00

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)