(Corrects to show the Kansas plant impacted by unplanned work was CVR Partner's fertilizer plant, not CVR's refinery. Corrects headline and recasts to show gasoline rising on supply concerns, not on refinery outage.)

* Group Three gasoline up on supply concerns

* Gulf gasoline retreats as markets digest Motiva outage

* Harbor diesel rises on Gulf diesel's lead

HOUSTON, June 14 Midwest Group Three gasoline jumped to its highest level since September 2008 on Thursday on supply concerns, traders said.

Group Three gasoline traded at 22.00/23.00 cents over the July RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 1.50 cents a gallon.

CVR Partners reported unplanned work at fertilizer plant in Coffeyville, Kansas. The company's nearby 115,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery was not impacted, however.

Group Three gasoline differentials traced upward momentum in neighboring Chicago and Gulf Coast markets gasoline values. Differentials rose further on allocations of N-grade gasoline at Magellan Midstream Partners' terminals on a shortage of the fuel as the summer driving season kicked off.

"It will eventually fall hard since shippers will be diverting barrels to (Group Three) at current values," a Midwest trader said.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slid 5.00 cents Thursday after restarts at regional refineries triggered selling.

Chicago ULSD was bid at 8.00 cents a gallon over the July NYMEX heating oil futures contract and offered at 13.00 cents over, according to traders.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials slipped Thursday, eroding Monday's gains on the outage of a new crude distillation unit for unplanned repairs at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

The unit is the centerpiece of a $10 billion expansion project launched in 2007 that created the nation's largest refinery, surpassing Exxon Mobil Corp's Baytown, Texas plant. It was just officially commissioned last month.

Gasoline markets surged earlier this week on news that the Motiva crude unit could be out for two to five months, but began retreating on Wednesday.

On Thursday A2 CBOB fell by a penny per gallon to 14.00 cents under July NYMEX RBOB futures, lower than pre-outage levels, traders said. Conventional M2 gasoline fell by 0.75 cent per gallon to 10.50 cents under, still 2.00 cents higher than pre-outage levels.

Gulf Coast ULSD differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 4.75/5.25 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures on Thursday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

New York Harbor distillate differentials rose on the back of higher prices for the fuel in the Gulf Coast market where most supplies come from, traders said.

New York Harbor prompt ULSD rose a cent a gallon to 9.50/10.00 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures.

Jet fuel similarly inched up a penny to 9.75/10.25 cents over futures.

Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline was seen about 1.50 cents a gallon lower at 8.75/9.25 cents under futures after the rally in recent days discouraged buyers, traders said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 35 JUL RBOB -10.75 -10.25 -0.75 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 34 JUL HO 4.75 5.25 0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 35 JUL HO 6.00 7.00 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 35 JUL HO -1.25 -0.75 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB 1.50 2.50 0.75

Any-Month JUL RBOB -2.50 -2.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 8.75 9.25 -1.50

Any-Month JUL RBOB 3.00 3.50 0.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 9.50 10.00 1.00

Any-Month JUL HO 9.50 10.00 1.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 0.50 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO -0.25 0.25 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 9.75 10.25 1.00

Any-Month JUL HO 9.75 10.25 1.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB 13.00 15.00 0.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 8.00 13.00 -5.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 22.00 23.00 1.50 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 9.00 9.50 0.50 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)