* BP shuts FCC at Whiting, Indiana, refinery - trade

* Gulf gasoline slips despite Exxon Baytown, TX, turnaround

* Buyers disappear for East Coast gasoline, heating oil

NEW YORK, Feb 3 Cash gasoline in Chicago rallied on Friday after a gasoline-making unit was shut down at the Midwest's largest refinery, traders said.

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline jumped by 5.50 cents a gallon to 15.00/14.00 cents under the March RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), after BP Plc shut one of two fluid catalytic cracking units at its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

A Midwest trader said on Friday that the unit had been down for three days.

Group Three gasoline also shot up following the news and was seen 3.60 cents higher at 12.75/11.50 cents under March futures.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 conventional gasoline differentials slipped a quarter cent to 2.00 cents under as supply was plentiful in the region despite various regional refineries undergoing planned work, including Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640-bpd refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest.

Exxon confirmed on Thursday that a turnaround had begun on an FCC and an alkylation unit at the Baytown plant.

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks dipped last week by 711,000 barrels to 72.3 million barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 11 percent under the region's highest level since 1990.

Gulf jet fuel differentials climbed 1.25 cents late in the day to 3.25 cents over March NYMEX heating oil futures as their latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Space was limited on the pipeline, which delivers refined fuels to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast.

East Coast distillate markets were a mixed bag on Friday, with no overall trend seen in the various markets.

Prompt heating oil lost ground as buyers backed away from sellers' lofty price ideas, with barrels pegged at either side 0.40 cent over. This level was about 0.60 cent weaker than Thursday's settlement.

Prompt jet fuel lost another penny, compounding the penny lost on Thursday, and was talked at 5.00/6.50 cents over.

On the upside, ultra-low sulfur diesel jumped by 0.75 cent to be talked at 2.00/2.25 cents over on a prompt basis, on renewed buying interest, reversing a week-long slump.

Rarely traded prompt low-sulfur diesel was called 0.50/1.00 cent over, also up 0.75 cent, marching in lockstep with ULSD.

The New York Harbor gasoline market was described as weak by traders and brokers alike as buyers vanished, leaving sellers few options but to lower differentials in order to move product.

Prompt F5 RBOB was done at 1.50 and 1.25 cents under, and ended the day pegged at either side of 1.50 cents under, down a half cent, while prompt CBOB was pegged at 2.00/1.75 cents under, down 0.75 cent.

For more refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 9 M4 conventional gasoline was seen done early at 2.25 cents under March RBOB futures, down half a cent, but later retreated to end the day at 2.00 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 8 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat at 2.65 cents under the March heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 8 54-grade jet fuel was done at 3.25 cents over, up 1.25 cents.

Newly prompt Cycle 9 heating oil was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was called 0.25/0.60 cent over, down 0.60 cent from Thursday, while any-February barrels were pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over.

Prompt and any-February low sulfur diesel was talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over, up a half cent.

Prompt and any-February ULSD were called 2.00/2.25 cents over, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-February jet fuel was talked at 5.00/6.50 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked a half cent weaker at 1.75/1.25 cents under, while barrels loading by Feb. 10 were called 1.60/1.50 cents under. F5 RBOB loading by Feb. 20 was talked at 2.00/1.50 cents under.

Any-February barrels were called either side of 1.50 cents under, also a half cent weaker.

Ratable February F5 RBOB continued to be talked at 1.25/0.75 cents under, while ratable March F4 RBOB was pegged at 13.25/12.75 cents under April RBOB futures, half a cent weaker.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.75/1.25 cents over May RBOB futures, while ratable May F2 RBOB was done at 1.80 over June RBOB futures.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of 2.50 cents over July RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-February M4 conventional gasoline was called either side of 2.00 cents over, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline jumped 5.50 cents to 15.00/14.00 cents under, while ULSD fell 1.25 cents to 15.00 cents under.

Group Three gasoline was seen 3.60 cents higher at 12.75/11.50 cents under, while ULSD fell 0.75 cent to 5.50 cents under.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)