NEW YORK, Feb 7 Gulf Coast conventional gasoline differentials on Tuesday swung to a premium over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange in reaction to a regional refinery problem and a pipeline scheduling deadline, traders said.

The 5.25-cent movement from 3.75 cents per gallon under March New York Mercantile Exchange RBOB futures to a premium of 1.50 cents stemmed from traders racing to cover short positions on a pipeline scheduling deadline, as well as news that a brief power blip hit a major refinery in the region, traders said.

The power outage affected a gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit at Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters.

The fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline on Tuesday, a major artery that transports Gulf Coast refined products to the U.S. Northeast. Space on the line is limited because of allocations.

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast distillates slid on Tuesday, shrugging off a regulatory filing on Monday noting the shutdown of a distillate desulfurization unit at Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 bpd refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials fell half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 3.75/3.25 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures, also as the current schedule deadline was met on the pipeline.

Jet fuel differentials fell 1.50 cents to trade at 0.85, 1.00 and 1.25 cents over, while heating oil differentials slid half a cent to 5.00 cents under, traders said.

In the Midwest, Chicago cash gasoline and diesel differentials each fell sharply on Tuesday as the markets continued to absorb the restart of a key unit at a major regional refinery, traders said.

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline differentials plunged about 6.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents under.

The drop extended Monday's decline of 2.50 cents on news that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit had restarted at the 405,000 bpd BP Plc refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

ULSD differentials in Chicago slipped 6.50 cents to a bid-offer spread of 22.00/20.00 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline and ULSD differentials also fell on Tuesday. Gasoline differentials ended the day down half a cent at 14.50/14.00 cents under, while ULSD differentials slipped by 1.25 cents to either side of 6.50 cents under, traders said.

Those declines came after CVR Energy reported late Monday the restart of units that had been down for repairs at its 70,000 bpd refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Trade in the New York distillate market was slim on Tuesday, with many participants celebrating the New York Giants Super Bowl victory and not in the office.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cent over, up a penny from Monday's settlement, while any-February barrels were pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up a half cent. Prompt ULSD plunged by nearly 1.00 cent and was done at 1.50 and 1.75 cents over on the warmer weather forecast for the region.

The U.S. National Weather Service said heating demand was expected to be 14.5 percent below normal this week, with heating oil demand forecast to be 20.5 percent below normal as ongoing mild winter temperatures were predicted for the week.

Prompt F5 RBOB was talked modestly higher on Tuesday, with deals done at 1.20 and 1.00 cent under on an otherwise quiet day.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 9 M4 conventional gasoline was seen done early Tuesday at 3.25, 3.50 and 3.75 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent, but later swung to a premium to end the day at 1.50 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 8 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 3.25, 3.30, 3.35, 3.50, 3.60, 3.65 and 3.75 cents under the March heating oil screen, down half a cent.

Cycle 9 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.25, 1.00 and 0.85 cents over, down 1.50 cents.

Heating oil for Cycle 9 fell half a cent to 5.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating was done at 1.00 cent over and ended the day at 0.50/1.00 cent over, up 1.00 cent on the day. Any-February heating oil was called 0.25/0.75 cent over, up 0.25 cent on the day.

Prompt and any-February low sulfur diesel were talked at 0.75/1.25 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt ULSD was done at 1.50 and 1.75 cents over, down about 1.00 cent on the warm winter weather.

Prompt and any-February jet fuel were called 4.00/6.00 cents over, down a penny, with a couple of deals heard done at 5.00 cents over.

February kerosene was talked at either side of 13.00 cents over, also down a penny. Ultra-low sulfur kerosene was also talked at either side of 13.00 cents over.

Prompt F5 RBOB was done at 1.20 and 1.00 cent under and ended the day pegged at 1.25/1.00 cent under. F5 RBOB loading by Feb. 20 was offered at 1.25 cents under, seeking buyers.

Any-February F5 RBOB were called 1.50/1.25 cents under, up 0.25 cent on the day.

Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at 14.75/14.25 cents under April RBOB futures, down about a half cent, while ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/0.85 cent over May RBOB futures.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was talked at either side of 2.50 cents over July RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over, up a quarter cent, while any-February barrels were called 1.50/2.00 cents over, down a half cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline fell 6.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents, while Chicago ULSD slipped 6.5 cents to 22.00/20.00 cents under.

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline fell 6.00 cents to 24.00/22.00 cents, while Chicago ULSD slipped 6.5 cents to 22.00/20.00 cents under.

Group Three gasoline fell half a cent to 14.50/14.00 cents under, while Group Three ULSD fell by 1.25 cents to 6.75/6.25 cents under.