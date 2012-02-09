* Chicago ULSD down on sluggish demand
* Chicago gasoline halts week's slide
* Gulf jet fuel down on pipeline scheduling
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Chicago ultra-low sulfur
diesel differentials slipped by about 2.00 cents per gallon on
sluggish demand on Thursday, a day after news of lower
distillate inventories in the region prompted a brief boost.
Chicago ULSD differentials talked at 25.00/23.00 cents under
March heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
traders said.
On Wednesday Chicago ULSD differentials gained a penny per
gallon early in the day after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said distillate stocks in the region fell by
245,000 barrels last week.
By day's end, the gain had faded and differentials were even
to Tuesday's levels. With Thursday's slide, Chicago ULSD
differentials have fallen about 8.50 cents per gallon this week.
Meanwhile, Chicago gasoline differentials held steady at
30.00/28.00 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures. Until
Thursday, Chicago gasoline differentials have fallen more than
10.00 cents per gallon this week.
A Midwest trader said Chicago cycles are still 15 Reid Vapor
Pressure (RVP) gasoline, which contributes to the lower values,
and the mid-March switch to lower RVP grades "tends to spike the
basis off its seasonal lows."
Group Three ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per
gallon to 7.50/7.00 cents under on Thursday while Group Three
gasoline differentials were flat with Wednesday's levels,
traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed 0.75 cent per
gallon on Thursday with deals seen at 3.50 and 3.70 cents under
March NYMEX heating oil futures.
The increase pared half of Wednesday's decline of 1.50 cents
per gallon on news that distillate stocks rose by 1.8 million
barrels last week in the well-supplied region.
Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials fell sharply by 1.75 cents
per gallon as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to
move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of
allocations.
Gulf conventional M4 gasoline differentials slipped by 0.75
cent per gallon, trading at 2.50 cents under March NYMEX RBOB
futures, traders said.
In the New York Harbor, prompt and Feb. 20 F5 RBOB
differentials held steady with Wednesday's levels while
conventional M4 gasoline differentials fell by a slight 0.25
cent per gallon to 1.75 cents over March NYMEX RBOB futures.
Harbor distillates were largely steady on Thursday, though
jet fuel differentials slipped by a quarter cent per gallon to
4.25 cents over.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 10 M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.50 cents under March
RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.
Cycle 9 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at
3.50 and 3.70 cents under the March heating oil screen, up 0.75
cent.
Scheduling Cycle 9 54-grade jet fuel slipped 1.75 cents to
2.25/1.25 cents under.
Newly prompt Cycle 10 heating oil was pegged at 5.75/5.25
cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25 cents under March RBOB
futures while Feb. 20 loadings were seen at 1.40 cents under,
both steady with Wednesday's levels.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was seen done at 1.75 cents
over, down about a quarter cent.
Prompt H5 was pegged at 17.00 cents over, flat with
Wednesday's levels.
Prompt heating oil was seen at 0.20 cent over March heating
oil futures.
Prompt ULSD was pegged at 1.60 cents over, within
Wednesday's ranges, while low-sulfur diesel gained half a cent
to 0.75 cent over.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 4.25 cents over, down a
quarter cent.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago ULSD fell 2.00 cents to 25.00/23.00 cents under the
March heating oil screen, while Chicago cycle 2 gasoline was
flat at 30.00/28.00 cents under March RBOB futures.
Group Three ULSD slipped half a penny to 7.50/7.00 cents
under, while Group Three gasoline also was steady at 15.00/14.00
cents under.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)