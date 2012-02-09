* Chicago ULSD down on sluggish demand

NEW YORK, Feb 9 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slipped by about 2.00 cents per gallon on sluggish demand on Thursday, a day after news of lower distillate inventories in the region prompted a brief boost.

Chicago ULSD differentials talked at 25.00/23.00 cents under March heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

On Wednesday Chicago ULSD differentials gained a penny per gallon early in the day after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said distillate stocks in the region fell by 245,000 barrels last week.

By day's end, the gain had faded and differentials were even to Tuesday's levels. With Thursday's slide, Chicago ULSD differentials have fallen about 8.50 cents per gallon this week.

Meanwhile, Chicago gasoline differentials held steady at 30.00/28.00 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures. Until Thursday, Chicago gasoline differentials have fallen more than 10.00 cents per gallon this week.

A Midwest trader said Chicago cycles are still 15 Reid vapor pressure (RVP) gasoline, which contributes to the lower values, and the mid-March switch to lower RVP grades "tends to spike the basis off its seasonal lows."

Group Three ULSD differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 7.50/7.00 cents under on Thursday while Group Three gasoline differentials were flat with Wednesday's levels, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed half a cent per gallon on Thursday, with deals seen at 3.50 and 3.70 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures before retreating slightly to trade at 4.00, 4.05 and 4.25 cents under.

The increase pared some of Wednesday's decline of 1.50 cents per gallon on news that distillate stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels last week in the well-supplied region.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials fell sharply by 1.75 cents per gallon as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

Gulf conventional M4 gasoline differentials slipped by 0.75 cent per gallon, trading at 2.50 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, prompt F5 RBOB differentials held steady with Wednesday's levels at 1.25 cents per gallon under March NYMEX RBOB futures while any-February barrels slipped 1.75 cents per gallon to 1.50 cents under, traders said.

Conventional M4 gasoline differentials rebounded from a slight decline of a quarter cent per gallon early Thursday to end the day steady with Wednesday's levels at 1.90 cents per gallon over, traders said.

Harbor jet fuel differentials slipped a penny per gallon to 3.50 cents over the March heating oil screen, while heating oil differentials climbed a slight quarter cent per gallon to half a cent over. Harbor ULSD differentials were steady, traders said.

Cycle 10 M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.50 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.

Cycle 9 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done early at 3.50 and 3.70 cents under the March heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent, but later retreated to trade at 4.00, 4.05 and 4.25 cents under, up half a cent on the day.

Scheduling Cycle 9 54-grade jet fuel slipped 1.75 cents to 2.25/1.25 cents under.

Newly prompt Cycle 10 heating oil was pegged at 5.75/5.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 1.25 cents under March RBOB futures while any-February barrels were seen done at 1.50 cents under Feb. 20 loadings were seen at 1.40 cents under, down 1.75 cents.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was seen done early at 1.75 and later at 1.90 cents over, steady with Wednesday's levels by day's end.

Prompt H5 was pegged at 16.75 cents over, down slightly, while H5 for Feb. 16-17 was pegged at 17.00 cents over.

Prompt V4 was seen done at 21.25 cents over, down 0.75 cent.

Prompt heating oil was pegged at half a cent over March heating oil futures, up a quarter cent.

Prompt ULSD was seen done at 1.50 and 1.60 cents over, within Wednesday's ranges, while low-sulfur diesel gained half a cent to 0.75 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel fell a penny to 3.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago ULSD fell 2.00 cents to 25.00/23.00 cents under the March heating oil screen, while Chicago cycle 2 gasoline was flat at 30.00/28.00 cents under March RBOB futures.

Group Three ULSD slipped half a penny to 7.50/7.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline also was steady at 15.00/14.00 cents under. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)