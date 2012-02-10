* Waning interest in winter-grade sends Chicago gasoline
down
* Chicago ULSD recoups decline
* Gulf gasoline slides despite refinery unit upset
HOUSTON, Feb 10 Chicago cash gasoline
differentials plunged sharply on Friday on waning interest in
robust supply of winter-grade fuels, traders said.
Chicago cycle 2 87-octane conventional unleaded gasoline
differentials fell 16 cents per gallon to 45 cents under the
March RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
A Midwest trader attributed much of the slide to "a little
dumping of winter grade" when supply remains strong.
Winter-grade gasoline has a higher Reid vapor pressure (RVP)
than spring and summer grades. The RVP is a measure of
properties that help control emissions and engine function.
The lower the RVP in cold weather, the easier it is for
engines to start and run. Lower RVP grades are used in warmer
months.
Current Chicago cycles are still focused on winter-grade
gasoline, which is pushing values down, traders said. They
expect values to rebound when the cycles switch to lower RVP
grades.
"This is just a real rough patch of the year for Chicago
gas," a Midwest trader said.
Group Three gasoline was much more sedate, climbing half a
cent per gallon to 14 cents under after ConocoPhillips
reported a process upset late Thursday at its joint-venture
146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Borger, Texas.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed 2
cents per gallon on Friday to 22 cents under the March NYMEX
heating oil screen, erasing Thursday's 2-cent decline. Group
Three ULSD differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 7.75
cents under, traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M4 gasoline differentials
slid 0.75 cent per gallon to 3.25 cents under March NYMEX RBOB
futures as Valero Energy Corp said there was no material
impact to output after a sulfur recovery unit tripped offline
Thursday at its 287,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.
Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials slid half a cent per
gallon to 2.50 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures as
traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle, while Gulf ULSD
differentials were pegged at 3.75 cents under, up a quarter cent
per gallon.
In the New York Harbor, cash distillate markets were a
mixed bag as transportation fuels differentials showed modest
gains while heating fuels differentials fell slightly.
Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 4 cents per
gallon over March NYMEX heating oil, up 0.50 cent.
The market appeared to have reached bottom on Thursday,
after sliding by more than 8 cents from its highs in late
January, as renewed buying interest was seen in the market,
traders said.
Prompt low-sulfur diesel also gained half a cent per gallon,
talking at 0.75/1.25 cent over.
Meanwhile, prompt heating oil slipped about a half cent per
gallon, talking at either side of flat to the screen.
Harbor gasoline markets were steady on Friday, traders said.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 10 conventional M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.75 and
3.25 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.
Scheduling Cycle 61 was seen done at 3.75 cents under the
March heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.
Newly prompt Cycle 10 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at 2.50
cents under, down half a cent.
Heating oil for Cycle 10 was flat at 5.75/5.25 cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt heating oil was pegged at either side of flat to the
screen, down a half cent, while any-February barrels were talked
at flat to 0.50 cent over, down a quarter cent.
Prompt and any-February low-sulfur diesel were called
0.75/1.25 cents over, up a half cent.
Prompt ULSD was pegged at 1.25/1.75 cents over, unchanged,
while any-February barrels were talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over.
Prompt and any-February jet fuel were called 3.75/4.25 cents
over, up half cent. February kerosene was talked at either side
of 14 cents over.
Prompt F5 RBOB was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, unchanged,
while any-February barrels were talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under.
Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.25
cents under.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of
2 cents over, unchanged, while any-February barrels were pegged
at 1.50/2.00 cents over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago cycle 2 gasoline was seen done at 45 cents under
March RBOB futures, down 16 cents.
Chicago ULSD gained 2 cents to 22 cents under the March
heating oil screen.
Group Three gasoline climbed half a cent to 14 cents under,
while Group Three ULSD slid the same amount to 7.75 cents under.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New
York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)