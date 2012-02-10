* Waning interest in winter-grade sends Chicago gasoline down

* Chicago ULSD recoups decline

* Gulf gasoline slides despite refinery unit upset

HOUSTON, Feb 10 Chicago cash gasoline differentials plunged sharply on Friday on waning interest in robust supply of winter-grade fuels, traders said.

Chicago cycle 2 87-octane conventional unleaded gasoline differentials fell 16 cents per gallon to 45 cents under the March RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

A Midwest trader attributed much of the slide to "a little dumping of winter grade" when supply remains strong.

Winter-grade gasoline has a higher Reid vapor pressure (RVP) than spring and summer grades. The RVP is a measure of properties that help control emissions and engine function.

The lower the RVP in cold weather, the easier it is for engines to start and run. Lower RVP grades are used in warmer months.

Current Chicago cycles are still focused on winter-grade gasoline, which is pushing values down, traders said. They expect values to rebound when the cycles switch to lower RVP grades.

"This is just a real rough patch of the year for Chicago gas," a Midwest trader said.

Group Three gasoline was much more sedate, climbing half a cent per gallon to 14 cents under after ConocoPhillips reported a process upset late Thursday at its joint-venture 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Borger, Texas.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials climbed 2 cents per gallon on Friday to 22 cents under the March NYMEX heating oil screen, erasing Thursday's 2-cent decline. Group Three ULSD differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 7.75 cents under, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M4 gasoline differentials slid 0.75 cent per gallon to 3.25 cents under March NYMEX RBOB futures as Valero Energy Corp said there was no material impact to output after a sulfur recovery unit tripped offline Thursday at its 287,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials slid half a cent per gallon to 2.50 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle, while Gulf ULSD differentials were pegged at 3.75 cents under, up a quarter cent per gallon.

In the New York Harbor, cash distillate markets were a mixed bag as transportation fuels differentials showed modest gains while heating fuels differentials fell slightly.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 4 cents per gallon over March NYMEX heating oil, up 0.50 cent.

The market appeared to have reached bottom on Thursday, after sliding by more than 8 cents from its highs in late January, as renewed buying interest was seen in the market, traders said.

Prompt low-sulfur diesel also gained half a cent per gallon, talking at 0.75/1.25 cent over.

Meanwhile, prompt heating oil slipped about a half cent per gallon, talking at either side of flat to the screen.

Harbor gasoline markets were steady on Friday, traders said.

Cycle 10 conventional M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.75 and 3.25 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 61 was seen done at 3.75 cents under the March heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 10 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at 2.50 cents under, down half a cent.

Heating oil for Cycle 10 was flat at 5.75/5.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was pegged at either side of flat to the screen, down a half cent, while any-February barrels were talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, down a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-February low-sulfur diesel were called 0.75/1.25 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 1.25/1.75 cents over, unchanged, while any-February barrels were talked at 1.50/2.00 cents over.

Prompt and any-February jet fuel were called 3.75/4.25 cents over, up half cent. February kerosene was talked at either side of 14 cents over.

Prompt F5 RBOB was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, unchanged, while any-February barrels were talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under.

Ratable February F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.25 cents under.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 2 cents over, unchanged, while any-February barrels were pegged at 1.50/2.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline was seen done at 45 cents under March RBOB futures, down 16 cents.

Chicago ULSD gained 2 cents to 22 cents under the March heating oil screen.

Group Three gasoline climbed half a cent to 14 cents under, while Group Three ULSD slid the same amount to 7.75 cents under.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)