* Chicago gasoline differential falls to 11-year low

* New York heating oil falls on warm weather

* New York gasoline slips on cargo offers

NEW YORK Feb 15 The Chicago gasoline market fell to an 11-year low on Wednesday as supplies of the transportation fuel grew faster than traders could move the product out of storage.

Prompt gasoline differentials dropped 7.50 cents a gallon to 65.00/60.00 cents under the March RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. Wednesday was the first day of third cycle trade on the Chicago-area pipelines.

With Wednesday's slide, Chicago differentials have fallen just under 34.00 cents on a differential basis in a week.

U.S. government data showed Midwest gasoline inventories rose 796,000 barrels to 57.24 million barrels, the highest level since February 2010.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel, meanwhile, rebounded from its recent decline, rising by 2.50 cents to 40.00/35.00 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures following reports of an equipment failure at Exxon Mobil's 238,600 barrel-per-day refinery in Joliet, Illinois.

Gasoline stocks rose 400,000 barrels last week, led by the Midwest region's build, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks rose 639,000 barrels while East Coast stocks were off by 730,000 barrels, the data also showed.

Distillate stocks in the East Coast region fell 2.23 million barrels last week to the lowest level since October 2008 at 49.03 million barrels.

Warmer-than-normal weather in the New York Harbor market took its toll on prompt heating oil differentials on Wednesday as trades were reported done at 0.75 cent under, down a quarter cent.

Wednesday's differential slip came on the heels of Tuesday's 0.50 cent slide.

Prompt ULSD also lost a quarter cent with a deal done at 2.25 cents over.

The prompt F5 RBOB market continued to lose ground as a veritable flotilla of cargo ships were on offer in the region, traders said. F5 RBOB loading by Feb. 25 was heard done at 3.25 cents under, down 0.75 cent from Tuesday's settlement.

Gulf Coast distillate stocks also fell, down 512,000 barrels to 42 million barrels while Midwest stocks rose by 59,000 barrels to 33 million barrels.

In the Gulf Coast, M4 conventional gasoline skidded by 0.30 cent to 3.70 cents under, as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 11 M4 conventional gasoline was seen done at 3.70 cents under March RBOB futures, down 0.30 cents.

Newly prompt cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.60 and 1.50 cents under the March heating oil screen, down about a quarter cent.

Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel was flat at a penny under futures.

Cycle 11 heating oil was flat at 4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was done at 0.75 cent under, down a quarter cent from Tuesday's settlement.

Prompt ULSD was done at 2.25 cents over, down a quarter cent, as well.

Prompt jet fuel was done at 4.00 cents over a couple of times, up a penny, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 12.00 cents over, also up a penny.

Prompt F5 RBOB was called either side of 3.00 cents under, while barrels loading by Feb. 25 were done at 3.25 cents under, 0.75 cent weaker. Any-February F5 RBOB was called 3.50/3.00 cents under.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 1.00/1.50 cents over, unchanged, while any-February M4 material was pegged at either side of 1.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell 7.50 cents to 65.00/60.00 cents under, while Group Three gasoline held steady at 14.00 cents under.

ULSD in Chicago for Cycle 3 rose 2.50 cents to 40.00/35.00 cents under. Group Three ULSD was steady at 8.00 cents under.