* Chicago gasoline up a second day after dramatic plunge

* Gulf ULSD up on pre-holiday weekend buying

* Harbor distillates get boost from cargo to Europe

HOUSTON, Feb 17 Chicago cash gasoline differentials extended gains on Friday, further paring steep declines stemming from a glut of product in the region.

Traders said Chicago gasoline differentials talked about 7.00 cents per gallon on Friday in a wider bid-offer spread of 55.00/45.00 cents per gallon under the March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

However, they said no actual trades were booked for the day.

Differentials had reached an 11-year low on Wednesday, having plummeted nearly 34.00 cents per gallon in the previous week and a half, as the product glut added downward pressure to already seasonally depressed prices.

The glut stems from a combination of light planned spring maintenance at regional refineries, weak demand, cheap crude oil that encourages high refinery runs and little means to ship products to other markets.

The plunge in Chicago gasoline differentials began reversing on Thursday after sellers exited the market and low prices attracted new buying.

"The refinery economics haven't changed, but there's just so much one glut can do," a Midwest trader said.

On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of half a cent under to even to March NYMEX heating oil futures on increased buying interest before the President's Day holiday weekend.

Also, Motiva Enterprises late Thursday reported a brief power blip to two sulfur units at its 235,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana.

Heating oil differentials slipped about 0.75 cent per gallon to 4.75 cents under March NYMEX heating oil as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, traders said export demand boosted ULSD differentials on Friday as a buyer cobbled barrels together for a cargo to ship to Europe.

Prompt ULSD jumped by half a cent per gallon to 2.50/3.00 cents over March NYMEX heating oil futures. Jet fuel differentials climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents over.

However, warmer-than-normal weather held heating oil differentials steady at 1.00/0.50 cent under.

Slack demand and growing supplies in the Harbor gasoline market weakened prompt M4 conventional gasoline differentials by half a cent per gallon, with barrels pegged at flat to 0.50 cent over March NYMEX RBOB futures.

Prompt F5 RBOB was flat, called either side of 3.00 cents under.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 12 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.00 and 2.75 cents under March RBOB futures, steady with Thursday's levels.

Cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained half a cent to half a cent under to even with the March heating oil screen.

Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel held steady at flat to the screen to a penny over.

Scheduling Cycle 11 heating oil was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt and any-February heating oil were called 1.00/0.50 cent under, unchanged.

Prompt and any-February ULSD were talked at 2.50/3.00 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt and any-February jet fuel were pegged at 5.00/6.00 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

Prompt and any-February kerosene was called 6.50/7.50 cents over, down about 3.00 cents from Thursday's settlement.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, down 0.75 cent, while any-February barrels were pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over, also down 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-February F5 RBOB were called 3.25/2.75 cents under, unchanged from Thursday.

Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at either side of 17.25 cents under April RBOB futures, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline rose about 7.00 cents a gallon to a bid-offers spread of 55.00/45.00 cents under March RBOB gasoline futures.

ULSD in Chicago was steady at 37.00/34.00 cents under March heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline rose about 0.75 cent to 13.50/13.25 cents under March futures while ULSD was steady at 8.00 cents under.