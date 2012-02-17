* Chicago gasoline up a second day after dramatic plunge
* Gulf ULSD up on pre-holiday weekend buying
* Harbor distillates get boost from cargo to Europe
HOUSTON, Feb 17 Chicago cash gasoline
differentials extended gains on Friday, further paring steep
declines stemming from a glut of product in the region.
Traders said Chicago gasoline differentials talked about
7.00 cents per gallon on Friday in a wider bid-offer spread of
55.00/45.00 cents per gallon under the March RBOB futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange.
However, they said no actual trades were booked for the day.
Differentials had reached an 11-year low on Wednesday,
having plummeted nearly 34.00 cents per gallon in the previous
week and a half, as the product glut added downward pressure to
already seasonally depressed prices.
The glut stems from a combination of light planned spring
maintenance at regional refineries, weak demand, cheap crude oil
that encourages high refinery runs and little means to ship
products to other markets.
The plunge in Chicago gasoline differentials began reversing
on Thursday after sellers exited the market and low prices
attracted new buying.
"The refinery economics haven't changed, but there's just so
much one glut can do," a Midwest trader said.
On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials climbed half a cent
per gallon to a bid-offer spread of half a cent under to even to
March NYMEX heating oil futures on increased buying interest
before the President's Day holiday weekend.
Also, Motiva Enterprises late Thursday reported a brief
power blip to two sulfur units at its 235,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana.
Heating oil differentials slipped about 0.75 cent per gallon
to 4.75 cents under March NYMEX heating oil as its latest
five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial
Pipeline, traders said.
In the New York Harbor, traders said export demand boosted
ULSD differentials on Friday as a buyer cobbled barrels together
for a cargo to ship to Europe.
Prompt ULSD jumped by half a cent per gallon to 2.50/3.00
cents over March NYMEX heating oil futures. Jet fuel
differentials climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents
over.
However, warmer-than-normal weather held heating oil
differentials steady at 1.00/0.50 cent under.
Slack demand and growing supplies in the Harbor gasoline
market weakened prompt M4 conventional gasoline differentials by
half a cent per gallon, with barrels pegged at flat to 0.50 cent
over March NYMEX RBOB futures.
Prompt F5 RBOB was flat, called either side of 3.00 cents
under.
For more refinery news, please go to
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 12 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.00 and 2.75 cents
under March RBOB futures, steady with Thursday's levels.
Cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel gained half a cent
to half a cent under to even with the March heating oil screen.
Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel held steady at flat to the screen
to a penny over.
Scheduling Cycle 11 heating oil was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt and any-February heating oil were called 1.00/0.50
cent under, unchanged.
Prompt and any-February ULSD were talked at 2.50/3.00 cents
over, up a half cent.
Prompt and any-February jet fuel were pegged at 5.00/6.00
cents over, up 1.50 cents.
Prompt and any-February kerosene was called 6.50/7.50 cents
over, down about 3.00 cents from Thursday's settlement.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at flat to 0.50
cent over, down 0.75 cent, while any-February barrels were
pegged at 0.50/1.00 cent over, also down 0.75 cent.
Prompt and any-February F5 RBOB were called 3.25/2.75 cents
under, unchanged from Thursday.
Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at either side of 17.25
cents under April RBOB futures, unchanged.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago gasoline rose about 7.00 cents a gallon to a
bid-offers spread of 55.00/45.00 cents under March RBOB gasoline
futures.
ULSD in Chicago was steady at 37.00/34.00 cents under March
heating oil futures.
Group Three gasoline rose about 0.75 cent to 13.50/13.25
cents under March futures while ULSD was steady at 8.00 cents
under.