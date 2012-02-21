* Chicago gasoline surges with few sellers in market

* Chi gasoline up 30.50 cents-a-gallon since Thursday

* Gulf Coast gasoline, ULSD up on pipeline scheduling

* Harbor heating oil down, ULSD higher

NEW YORK, Feb 21 Chicago cash gasoline continued to rebound from recent 11-year lows on Tuesday as few sellers were left in the market with changes to a cleaner-burning grade coming soon, traders said.

Traders bid for Chicago gasoline at 33 cents under the March RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with offers seen at 30 cents under futures, up about 9.50 cents a gallon from Friday levels.

Last week, Chicago gasoline had dived to the lowest level in more than a decade as refiners brought a glut of winter-grade fuel to the market while demand remained suppressed. Midwest refiners are running near full-throttle to take advantage of lucrative margins brought on by cheap crude from Canadian and U.S. shale oil fields.

Differentials reversed course on Thursday, however, when major sellers exited the market. They have since shot up by 30 cents a gallon as buyers sought scarce barrels. The market is expected to make the switch to lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) gasoline in the coming weeks.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 winter-grade gasoline differentials climbed a quarter cent per gallon to 1.75 cents under March RBOB futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Among Gulf distillates, ULSD and jet fuel differentials each showed small moves also on pipeline scheduling. ULSD was seen done at 0.25 cent over March NYMEX heating oil futures, up at quarter cent per gallon, while jet fuel differentials slipped by the same amount to a bid-offer spread of half a cent under to half a cent over futures.

Space has been limited since last summer on the Colonial's main gasoline and distillate pipelines, which transport refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

In the New York Harbor, distillate markets were mixed in thin trading. Buyers lined up for barrels of ultra-low sulfur diesel, sending differentials up by 0.75 cent a gallon, while sellers actively sought buying interest for heating oil, which was offered 0.10 cent weaker.

The weekend restart of Hess Corp.'s 70,000 barrel-per-day Port Reading, New Jersey, refinery kept the pressure on prompt gasoline markets in the New York Harbor, traders said.

Prompt F5 RBOB was pegged at 4.00/3.50 cents under the March RBOB futures contract on NYMEX, down a half cent, while any-February barrels were also down a half cent at 3.75/3.25 cents under.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 12 M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.25, 2.00 and 1.75 cents under March RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 11 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.25 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 11 54-grade jet fuel slipped a quarter cent to half a cent under to half a cent over.

Heating oil for Cycle 12 fell half a cent to 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt and any-February heating oil was pegged at 1.10/0.60 cents under, down 0.10 cent from Friday's settlement.

Prompt and any-February low-sulfur diesel was talked at either side of 1.00 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt and any-February ULSD were called 3.75/4.25 cents over, up 0.75 cent on the day.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 5.75/6.25 cents over, up 0.75 cent with a couple of deals reported done at 6.00 cents over.

Prompt F5 RBOB was called 4.00/3.50 cents under, down a half cent, while any-February material was pegged at 3.75/3.25 cents under, also down a half cent.

Ratable March F4 RBOB was talked at 18.00/17.50 cents under, unchanged.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, up a quarter cent, while any-February barrels were talked at flat to 0.50 cent over, also up a quarter cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline rose 9.50 cents to a bid-offer spread of 33.00/30.00 cents under March RBOB gasoline futures.

ULSD in Chicago rose 1.25 cents to 33.00/31.00 cents under March heating oil futures.

Group Three gasoline rose a cent a gallon to 11.75/11.25 cents under March futures while ULSD rose a half cent to 7.50/7.00 cents under. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)