NEW YORK, March 7 Midwest ultra-low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) in the Group Three market rallied on Wednesday as
traders stocked up ahead of agricultural season, traders said.
Group Three ULSD shot up about 2.10 cents a gallon and was
bid at 0.75 cents under the April heating oil futures contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Offers were flat to
the futures screen.
Group gasoline also rose a cent a gallon to 20.50 cents
under NYMEX April RBOB gasoline futures contract. Lower Reid
Vapor Pressure (RVP), cleaner-burning gasoline traded higher at
17.00 cents under.
New York Harbor gasoline rebounded from historically low
levels as buyers stepped up to purchase bargain-basement barrels
of high-Reid vapor pressure winter-grade RBOB and CBOB, traders
said.
Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 27.00 cents per gallon under
April RBOB futures, up 2.50 cents late in the day. F4 RBOB
loading by Mar. 20 was done at 25.25 cents under, up 2.25 cents.
The higher RVP gasoline can only be used for another couple
of weeks in the region before it transitions to lower RVP summer
grade gasoline.
Heating oil weakened on account of warmer weather across the
eastern seaboard.
Prompt heating oil was pegged at 1.75/1.25 cents under the
NYMEX April heating oil futures contract, down a quarter cent.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel, meanwhile, marched higher, and was
done at 6.25 cents over, a fresh six-month high, as traders
stocked up before Buckeye Partners' April 15 deadline
for the switch to diesel containing 15 parts per million or less
sulfur in its New York State system.
In the Gulf Coast, summer-grade gasoline rose 0.30 cent a
gallon on Wednesday as trading on the current cycle winded down.
Cycle 15 M2 gasoline traded at 16.50, 16.25 and 16.00 cents
under April RBOB gasoline futures, traders said.
Differentials were little affected by outages at two of
Valero Energy's refineries. Valero said a pump
malfunction on the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking
unit at its 156,000-bpd McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, did not
have a material impact on production.
A fire on Tuesday at its 180,000-bpd Memphis, Tennessee,
refinery also spared major units and did not affect ongoing
turnaround work, the company added.
Weekly government data showed U.S. distillate stocks fell
1.94 million barrels to 139.5 million barrels, led by a 1.4
million barrel dip in the East Coast region. The Midwest gained
a net 943,000 barrels of distillates while Gulf Coast
inventories slipped by 739,000 barrels, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed.
Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels last week to 229.53
million barrels. East Coast inventories were depleted by 1.1
million barrels and Midwest gasoline stocks fell 269,000
barrels. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks, however, were 800,000
barrels higher.
U.S. refinery utilization fell a slight 0.3 percentage point
to 83.9 percent as the Midwest region sank deeper into the
spring maintenance season.
Midwest refinery utilization slipped 2.3 percentage points
on planned maintenance work at the region's major refineries and
as some refiners reported cutting back rates due to high volumes
of refined products in a key Midwest pipeline that ships their
products.
Gulf Coast utilization jumped 1.2 percentage points to 86.8
percent and East Coast utilization was 0.5 percentage points
lower at 57.8 percent.
Scheduling cycle 15 summer-grade M2 conventional gasoline
was seen done at 16.50, 16.25, 16.00 cents under April RBOB
gasoline futures.
Newly prompt cycle 15 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel
traded at 2.40 cents under April heating oil futures, up about
0.40 cents a gallon.
Cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel traded 0.75 cent a gallon higher
at 2.00 cents over futures.
Cycle 15 heating oil was steady at about 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F4 RBOB was called 27.25/26.75 cents under, up 2.50
cents, while barrels loading by March 20 were pegged at
25.50/25.00 cents under, up 2.00 cents.
Any-March F4 RBOB was done at 25.00, 24.75 and 24.50 cents
under and ended the day talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under, up
2.00 cents.
Ratable March F4 RBOB was pegged at 24.50/23.50 cents under,
while ratable April F2 RBOB was called 0.25 cent under to flat
to May RBOB futures, modestly weaker.
Ratable May F2 RBOB was done at 1.60 cents over June RBOB
futures, while June F2 RBOB was called 1.50/2.00 cents over July
RBOB futures.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 25.50/25.00
cents under, a quarter cent weaker, while any-March barrels were
talked at 24.75/24.25 cents under, unchanged.
Early April M3 conventional gasoline was called 20.00/19.00
cents under May RBOB futures, down a half cent.
Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under, down
a quarter cent, with a deal done at 1.50 cents under. Any-March
heating oil was pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under, also down a
quarter cent.
Prompt ULSD was called 6.00/6.50 cents over, up a half cent.
Prompt jet fuel was steady at 5.75/6.25 cents over, while
kerosene was called 10.50/11.50 cents over, up 0.50 cent.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose about 1.50 cents in afternoon
trading to 22.00/20.00 cents under April RBOB futures. Ultra-low
sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose a half cent to 7.50/6.50 cents under.
Group Three gasoline traded 2.00 cents higher at 20.00/19.00
cents under futures. Group Three ULSD rose more than 2.00 cents
to a bid 0.75 cents under futures and an offer even to the
screen.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)