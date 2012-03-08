* Reformer shut at Conoco's Wood River Plant say traders

* Gulf gasoline down 2.00 cents on refinery restart

* Harbor lower RVP gasoline up more than a cent a gallon (Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, March 8 Chicago gasoline jumped on Thursday supported by an outage at the Midwest's second largest refinery, traders said.

Cycle 2 cash gasoline in Chicago rallied by 7.50 cents a gallon to a bid of 14.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Gasoline gallons were offered at 10.00 cents under April futures.

Traders said power outages led to the shutdown of a reformer at Conoco's joint-venture, 362,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois. Conoco reported Wednesday that it shut down a benzene extractor unit at the refinery after the exchanger on the unit opened for an unknown reason.

Conoco shares joint ownership of the refinery with Canadian Cenovus Energy. Both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel, on the other hand, fell back 2.50 cents a gallon to 10.00/9.00 cents under April heating oil futures in characteristic volatility that reversed the week-long basis rally.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials slipped 2.00 cents per gallon to 18.25 cents under April RBOB futures on the NYMEX. The drop came after Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed that a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 344,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas, had finished restarting.

The unit was shut for unplanned repairs in mid-February.

Among Gulf distillates, ULSD differentials climbed half a cent per gallon to 3.00 cents over April NYMEX heating oil futures, but jet fuel and heating oil differentials held steady with Wednesday's levels, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, gasoline trade heated up for gallons to be delivered in the second-half of the month, with differentials rising by more than a penny a gallon, traders said.

The prompt market was weak relative to the any-March market due to the switch from high Reid vapor pressure (RVP) winter-grade gasoline to mid-range RVP transitional gallons in nine days.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 27.00 cents under April RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, unchanged on the day, while barrels loading by Mar. 15 were pegged at 25.75/25.25 cents under, up a penny.

F4 RBOB loading by Mar. 20 was done at 26.15 cents under, up 1.25 cents, while any-March barrels were pegged at 24.00/23.50 cents under, up 1.50 cents.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 16 M2 gasoline slipped 2.00 cents to 18.25 cents under April RBOB futures.

Cycle 15 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 3.00 cents over the April heating oil screen, up half a cent.

Cycle 15 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 1.50/2.50 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 15 was steady at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 27.25/26.75 cents under, unchanged, while barrels loading by Mar. 15 were pegged at 25.75/25.25 cents under, up a penny.

F4 RBOB loading by Mar. 20 was done at 26.15 cents under, while any-March barrels were called 24.00/23.50 cents under, up 1.50 cents.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to the May RBOB futures screen, while ratable May F2 RBOB was talked at 1.35/1.65 cents over June RBOB futures.

Ratable June F2 RBOB was offered at 2.25 cents over July RBOB futures, seeking buyers.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was pegged at 23.25/22.75 cents under, up 2.25 cents, while any-March barrels were talked at 22.75/22.25 cents under, up about 0.75 cent.

Prompt heating oil inched up by a half cent and was called 1.25/0.75 cents under, while any-March barrels were pegged at 1.00/0.50 cents under.

Prompt ULSD was steady at 6.00/6.50 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel slumped and was called 5.00/5.50 cents over, down 1.50 cents.

Prompt kerosene was talked at either side of 9.00 cents over, down 2.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline jumped 7.50 cents a gallon to 14.00/10.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract.

Chicago ULSD was seen 2.50 cents lower at 10.00/9.00 cents under.

Group Three gasoline was steady at 19.50/18.50 cents under futures and ULSD fell back 1.50 cents a gallon to a cent under futures.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston)